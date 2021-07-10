COVID vaccines reportedly worthless against new Lambda variant of disease so why, exactly, do people still have to get them?

As many expected it would, the COVID-19 virus has begun to mutate into several variants because that’s what viruses tend to do in order to survive.

And as the new variants emerge, they are becoming more resistant to the existing coronavirus vaccines.

The Epoch Times noted this week:

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.Scientists are concerned that a newly labeled COVID-19 variant, first detected in Peru, may be resistant to COVID-19 vaccines due to “unusual” mutations.

Researchers from the University of Chile in Santiago said in a study published in a preprint last week that the variant has “a considerable potential to become a variant of concern.”

“Our data show for the first time that mutations present in the spike protein of the Lambda variant confer escape to neutralizing antibodies and increased infectivity,” the researchers wrote in a paper that is yet to be peer-reviewed but which makes perfect sense given the behavior of previous viruses.

This particular variant actually emerged in Peru last year but only recently has it been considered a threat to the planet.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been no cases detected of the Lambda variant in the U.S. thus far.

“Considering that this variant has rapidly spread in Peru, Ecuador, Chile, and Argentina, we believe that Lambda has a considerable potential to become a variant of concern,” the agency wrote.

Further, the World Health Organization, which helped China cover up the COVID pandemic to begin with, says that more studies are needed to “validate the continued effectiveness of vaccines.”

And yet, we’re moving dangerously closer to mandatory vaccines.

For one, the U.S. military is likely to begin mandating vaccines by this fall after the Food and Drug Administration clears them for general use and removes them from emergency use status. The same is true of the Veterans Administration.

“The vaccine continues to be voluntary,” said Maj. Jackie Wren, an Army spokesperson. “If we are directed by DoD to change our posture, we are prepared to do so.”

The Military Times added that VA staff may also face mandatory vaccines.

“My goal has been by August to make clear we are providing more care and more benefits than before the pandemic began,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough, Barack Obama’s chief of staff, said. “Our ability to do that is enhanced by our ability to get more staff vaccinated.

“We are making sure we understand the full range of options we have, not only the current legal environment … and our existing legal authorities. It would be negligent to not be considering the full range of opportunities we have to ensure we’re taking every step possible to protect veterans,” he added.

In addition to the Lambda variant, there is increasing concern about the Delta variant as well. But again, there is zero certainty existing vaccines will do anything to stop their spread.

According to Israeli researchers, the Pfizer vaccine is far less effective at preventing Delta variant infections, which began in India.

“A full course of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 64% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19, according to an early study by Israel’s health ministry reported Monday, much lower than previous estimates of nearly 90%,” Forbes reported.

Meanwhile, “Biotech firm Moderna, which is based on the same type of technology as Pfizer’s jab, said its vaccine remains effective against the Delta variant and that blood samples from fully vaccinated individuals show only a ‘modest reduction’ in antibodies,” the outlet added.

Like everything else having to do with COVID, it’s really just too early to tell what the virus is capable of, how it can mutate, and what, if anything, modern science can do to stop the process.

JD Heyes

Sources include:

Forbes.com

Fox8.com

NaturalNews.com

TheEpochTimes.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.