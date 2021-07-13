6 Most important skills every homesteader should learn

Living on a homestead seems like sunshine and rainbows from afar. But there’s actually more to homesteading once you get up close and personal. You’ll need to know more than just how to keep the house clean, the animals fed and the vegetables watered.

But don’t fret. Each homesteading skill you learn will take you one step closer to a life of self-sufficiency.

Listed below are some of the most important skills you need to learn and master to become a successful homesteader.

1. Gardening

Plant-Based Vein Health Promotes Healthy Veins & Circulation is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.Driving to the grocery store to buy food doesn’t exactly count as being self-sufficient. Homesteaders grow their own foods so they don’t starve. Growing your own food is also a great way to reduce the amount of waste you produce when you buy processed or ready-made food and fresh fruits and vegetables sold in plastic containers.

Gardening is also the easiest skill you can learn if you want to be adequately prepared for when SHTF. For one, hunting depends greatly on the abundance of wildlife in a given area. With gardening, you can harvest nutrient-rich food numerous times within a single growing season.

When learning how to grow your own food, start by studying which crops grow best in your climate or region, given available water source and soil quality. You can then move on to studying which crops grow best in which climates because you might need to move to a different area in case of a disaster or SHTF scenario.

Gardening also means knowing how to save seeds. Saving seeds from your own plants helps you save money in the long run.

2. Finding water

There are many water sources you can consider when you’re living on a homestead. You could dig a well to access groundwater supplies or collect rainwater. If you’re like most preppers, you likely also have a significant store of water in case something happens to your usual water sources.

However, water stores can only last so long before you need to replenish them. This is why you should also know how to find and use water in your immediate environment. For instance, knowing that trees typically grow near bodies of water could help you find a river or creek more easily.

But don’t stop there. Make sure you know how to clean water sourced from bodies of water. You wouldn’t want to get sick from harmful bacteria, fungi or parasites lurking in the water. (Related: Homesteading 101: How to purify dirty well water.)

3. Hunting

Gardening is more than enough for vegans. But for practicing omnivores, there’s a lot of protein to be collected from wildlife. When learning to hunt, it helps to look up hunting laws or regulations in your area. Make sure you practice utmost safety when you’re out hunting. This is where proper hunting techniques and good quality hunting tools, such as traps and firearms, come in. You’ll also need to learn to gut, clean and butcher animal carcasses if you plan to hunt for the long term.

4. General maintenance

There’s always something to fix, improve or build on a homestead. As such, it helps to learn carpentry skills. These will come in handy when you need to build a shed, repair broken fences or create equipment to make homestead life easier.

You don’t have to be an expert in building or repairing things either. Just learning the basics can go a long way in what you’ll be able to accomplish when SHTF.

5. Raising animals

Part of homesteading is knowing how to properly raise chickens, goats, cows and other animals you need to run a completely self-sufficient homestead. Make sure to do your research before bringing an animal home.

6. Providing first aid

You can’t predict when an injury or illness will occur. And if you live on a homestead, chances are you don’t have a lot of neighbors close by. Therefore, it’s important to learn basic first-aid skills for you and your family’s sake. Knowing basic first-aid skills means you can easily treat minor injuries, such as cuts and burns. It also means you can prepare for serious injuries before emergency medical services arrive.

Have a first-aid kit ready on your homestead. Keep one in your survival kit or bugout bag as well.

Remember: Being a successful homesteader won’t happen overnight. If you’re new to homesteading, it’s important to start small so you don’t get overwhelmed. Take at least 10 minutes out of your day to brush up on your homesteading skills. You’ll eventually get the hang of things as long as you work on them consistently.

Divina Ramirez

Sources include:

PreppersWill.com

SeedSavers.org

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.