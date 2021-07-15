Study: Mobile phone usage causes brain tumors

New research out of the University of California, Berkeley has found that regular use of a cell phone, which encompasses pretty much everyone these days, is linked to brain cancer.

Researchers looked at the statistical findings of 46 different studies from around the world, determining that using a mobile phone for just 17 minutes per day over the course of 10 years increases the risk of brain tumors by a whopping 60 percent.

Using a cell phone for 10 years or more in a typical capacity roughly doubles the risk of brain tumors, the analysis further found, suggesting that people are using their phones for more than 17 minutes per day, on average.

Joel Moskowitz, director of the Center for Family and Community Health at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health, led the research in partnership with Korea’s National Cancer Center and Seoul National University. Together, they found that cell phones are a serious cancer risk that is being mostly ignored by health authorities.

“Cell phone use highlights a host of public health issues and it has received little attention in the scientific community, unfortunately,” Moskowitz is quoted as saying.

According to the Pew Research Center, 97 percent of Americans now own a cell phone of some kind. Most people own “smartphones,” which are even more radioactive than the flip phones and “brick” phones of old, which ran on older, and arguably safer, technologies.

Only within the past year or so has 5G, and before that 4G, come into widespread use, posing new health risks that were not necessarily an issue with 3G and 2G.

FDA, FCC and CDC are all lying to us about cell phone “safety”

The latest figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics show that nearly 62 percent of Americans have gone wireless-only, meaning they no longer have a landline phone. This means that more of them than ever before are spending more time on their radiation-emitting cell phones.

Most of the so-called “research” that suggests cell phones are perfectly safe comes straight from the cell phone industry, much like how the research backing pharmaceuticals and vaccines as “safe and effective” comes straight from Big Pharma.

Muskowitz admits that his research is “controversial” for this reason, challenging industry “standards” that are backed by phony science and a whole lot of wishful, yet highly profitable, thinking.

Were it to be established at the government level that cell phones are dangerous and cause cancer, the industry might be obliterated in favor of an alternative. Because lies rule the country, however, we are likely to soon see 6G and eventually 7G, no matter the risks they pose.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for instance, insists that there is “no consistent or credible scientific evidence” to suggest that cell phone use poses any health problems whatsoever.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is in on the scam as well, insisting that current radiation levels emitted by cell phones are “acceptable for protecting public health.”

The only agency we know of that is sort of telling the truth is the California Department of Public Health, which issued an alert that reads:

“Although the science is still evolving, some laboratory experiments and human health studies have suggested the possibility that long-term, high use of cell phones may be linked to certain types of cancer and other health effects.”

This alert was issued back in 2017 and aligns with California’s efforts under Proposition 65 to warn the public about consumer products that pose a cancer risk.

More related news about cell phone dangers can be found at 5Galert.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Fox5NY.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts