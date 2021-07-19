Pro-life Christian CEO has had enough of left-wing cancel culture, will start his own bank

As the progressive left becomes more unreasonable and ‘out there’ in terms of so-called “cancel culture,” whereby anyone and everyone who does not comply with insane demands such as admitting there are like 12 difference sexes and it’s okay for drag queens to read to pre-K children, more Americans of means are stepping up, saying no, and then putting their money where their mouths are.

That includes outspoken Christian and founder and CEO of Life Without Limbs (LWL) Nick Vujicic.

The Epoch Times has more:

Nick Vujicic, a motivational speaker who traveled the world through his organization to speak to millions about his Christian faith, became a co-founder of a pro-life bank after he was kicked out of his bank, a false article was published about him, and a grenade was thrown into his house.

grenade — all for speaking the truth about the Word of God. And America is a tolerant nation supportive of each citizen’s constitutional rights…how, exactly?

“I got kicked out of a bank, with no warning, it froze my credit cards, froze my debit cards … they did a review of me as a client and they don’t want anything to do with me,” Vujicic said during a recent interview on EpochTV’s “Crossroads” program.

He said he discovered from the bank’s co-founder that “most banks give philanthropically under social responsibility to give to causes that provide [to] the biggest abortion clinics in America.”

The bank, aptly named Pro-Life Bank, will be for-profit but will never found anti-life initiatives and practices like abortion.

“But we will actually fund 50 percent net profits to Judeo-Christian line nonprofit organizations that are biblically aligned and doing the will of God, according to our belief systems,” he told EpochTV.

He went on to speculate as to why other banks and financial organizations would come after a pro-life and human rights champion like him.

“Vujicic attributed the refusal to provide services to certain individuals by private industries to new standards in business management called Environmental, Social, and Governance considerations (ESG). A person may be evaluated based on whether he or she goes along with the business’s nonprofit causes or is environmentally friendly,” The Epoch Times reported.

Vujicic is not the only pro-life, pro-liberty conservative pushing back against corporate financial cancel culture.

In recent weeks, talk radio host, author, and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, along with some investors, launched a payment platform called AlignPay. On its website, the platform explains that it is a “new payment processing solution that’s built for freedom and driven by the time-tested American conviction that everyone – no matter their race, religion, gender, or ideology – has the right to pursue happiness and live the American dream.”

Cancel culture itself is Marxist, Stalinist, Communist, and Socialist all rolled into one. It’s nothing less than a concept of authoritarian conformity whereby everyone is expected to honor and obey left-wing societal and cultural ‘rules’ and mores whether they agree with them or not.

Often these mores and values and ‘science’ are based on fictitious, fabricated constructs — like, in the LGBTQ world, we are expected to believe that biological men who claim to be females can logically and fairly compete against women because there aren’t any inherent differences between the two sexes. And by the way, there are more than two sexes; we’re not also expected to believe.

This kind of BS isn’t just silly and nonsensical; it’s toxic to the point of destroying cultures altogether. If we can’t agree on obvious basic universal truths like “there are two sexes,” how can we expect to be unified enough to hold our society together?

