BRANDED like cattle: In one California city, “fully vaccinated” people now have to wear a visible sticker if they decide to avoid wearing a mask

The city of Montclair in Southern California has decided to “brand” its city employees like cattle based on their Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” status.

According to reports, controversy arose after officials ruled that “fully vaccinated” city employees still need to wear a special “sticker” on their person showing that they got injected, should they “opt out” of wearing a face mask while at the office.

Beginning next week, City Manager Edward Starr is planning to enforce the new rule, which he says is designed to ensure that Montclair is in full compliance with Gov. Gavin Newsom's edicts concerning a "safe" return to the workplace.

Newsom is demanding that all public employees submit evidence or sign a pledge indicating that they received a Trump Vaccine if they want to stop covering their breathing holes with cloth or Chinese plastic. Montclair is taking things a step further by marking the vaccinated who choose to show their faces at work.

Starr says the “yellow star” concept is necessary “to demonstrate they have been fully vaccinated,” just like how political prisoners of the past were forced to wear arm bands so they could be easily identified by authorities.

Just say no to medical fascism

As eager as he might be to impose this new form of medical fascism, Starr could get the city in trouble with a possible lawsuit, warns city councilman Ben Lopez. who says the move clearly violates city employees’ privacy rights.

“This policy is being rushed through and rammed down the throats of our employees with no legal counsel being sought and no discussion from our City Council,” Lopez stated during a city council meeting earlier in the week.

“I think we are on shaky legal ground.”

Having to wear a sticker, like a cow wears an ear tag or a brand, could make some employees feel “uncomfortable,” Lopez warns, or even create a “level of ostracism” in the workplace. This is a surefire way to get sued, he says.

Lopez says that there have already been a “number of complaints” filed towards this end, though Starr disagrees. Because he personally likes the sticker idea, he is rigorously defending it and pushing for it to remain in place.

According to Lopez, numerous city employees have already come to him to express their opposition to the policy. He would rather maintain the city’s previous policy, which did not involve stickers or any other identifying markers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) actually put out a set of printable stickers for businesses across the country to use in this manner, though the agency stopped short of issuing an explicit guidance that they be used – probably because it does not want to be sued, either.

Starr is hellbent on keeping them, though, which is sure to drum up the legal complaints. Perhaps this is an opportunity for Montclair employees to “win the lottery,” so to speak, with a successful case against their fascist boss.

“This is not Germany or Stalin’s USSR or even North Korea. This is Progressive USA. Much more evil. Much more devious. Much more vicious.” wrote one commenter at Zero Hedge. “It’s just getting ramped up.”

“Do not contribute anything to these people,” wrote another, referring to America’s government, Wall Street, and the phony “American dream” that only enriches the already rich at the expense of the poor.

“Live simply and don’t contribute. The USA isn’t worth doing anything for. Look at how big of a joke it is now. Laughingstock of the planet.”

Medical fascism is spreading like a virus across our once-great land. To keep up with the latest, visit Tyranny.news.

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

