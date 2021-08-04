We the Patriots USA launches Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon videos

Back in the fall, a group called We the Patriots USA held a special health freedom event called the Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon that we are proud to announce has been fully uploaded to the web in 33 parts for your viewing convenience.

Featuring powerful talks from big names like Del Bigtree, Alvin Moss, Theresa Wrangham, James Lyons-Weiler, Sherri Tenpenny, Kevin Barry, Jim Mermigis, Theresa Deisher, Mary Holland, and many more, the Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon is your one-stop-shop for all things related to vaccines – and the best part is that it is completely free to watch at your own pace.

The Kidney Cleanse Kit is a comprehensive way to cleanse your kidneys and rejuvenate your system. It includes Renaltrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and Latero-Flora™.This treasure trove of discussions about vaccines is filled with eye-opening facts and groundbreaking information that you will never hear from the establishment media or mainstream medicine.

Put together in conjunction with the Connecticut Freedom Alliance, the Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon is a true labor of love and gift to the world. It features dozens of hours of vaccine truth gems dropped straight onto your computer, with no need for a subscription.

“We the Patriots USA is a national organization,” the founder of the group says. “We have as our mission in common (with the Connecticut Freedom Alliance), one of our missions in common, is raising awareness about medical freedom and parental rights and fighting for them.”

Parents: Don’t jab your children

“JCherry,” the head of the Connecticut Freedom Alliance, first got involved with spreading vaccine truth after her first son became seriously injured after getting the full schedule of vaccinations in accordance with government recommendations.

This sent JCherry on a mission to learn more about vaccines, which later when she got remarried and had more children prompted her to just say no to dangerous chemical injections.

JCherry remained a strong proponent of the human immune system after that, allowing her subsequent children to grow up healthy and normal. After her divorce, however, things changed.

JCherry’s adolescent children suddenly wanted to get vaccinated – and her ex-husband wanted them to as well – after the mainstream media started pumping out propaganda about a slew of alleged measles outbreaks. The family came to an agreement that the children could get vaccinated if they wanted to, which like the first time around with JCherry’s firstborn son had a disastrous outcome.

One of JCherry’s daughters became seriously injured by the chickenpox vaccine, which left her with an autoimmune disease and extreme mental health problems. Following this incident, JCherry was determined to help other parents not make the same mistakes she did.

“I really am so upset with myself for ignoring my intuition,” JCherry laments, wishing she could go back in time and stick to her guns against vaccination.

“If there’s anything I can say to all the moms and dads out there, stick to your guns because there’s nothing you can do to change that,” she says.

All of the horrors she has had to endure with her own children is what drove JCherry to help put together the Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon. This was her opportunity to let it be known that vaccines are not safe, nor are they effective.

One of the speakers at the event spoke about nanoparticles of aluminum that lodge within the brain post-vaccination. This is a threat that exists from most childhood vaccines, and possibly from the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections that are now being pushed on innocent children all around the world.

Don’t miss the Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon, especially if you have or are thinking of having children and have not yet vaccinated them.

You can also keep up with the latest news about the dangers and ineffectiveness of vaccines by checking out Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

WeThePatriotUSA.org

DrEddyMD.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.