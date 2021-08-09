Covid vaccine passports are a form of “modern day segregation,” warns Dr. Drew

Dr. David Drew Pinsky, better known as “Dr. Drew,” is speaking out against Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine passports,” calling the idea a form of “modern day segregation.”

In a recent tweet, Dr. Drew revealed that only 28.4 of the “black community” has received a Chinese Virus injection from Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” program, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This means that most black people in America will no longer be able to participate in society, at least not in areas where proof of “vaccination” is required for entry.

There are, of course, tens of millions of white people who are also refusing to get jabbed with a Fauci Flu shot. They, too, will be treated like second-class citizens in areas where the medical fascists have decided to impose a new system of apartheid based on injection status.

Dr. Drew has said other “politically incorrect” things in the past, including when he warned about Los Angeles collapsing into Third World status due to rampant homelessness and illegal immigration.

Concerning Trump Vaccines, Dr. Drew worries that they are being used to further divide America into two separate countries: one where health freedom is a value, and the other where “comply or die” is the “law” of the land.

Leftists are in love with medical fascism

Dr. Drew deserves credit for making his voice heard on this important matter, especially since he has long been a figure in Hollywood where medical fascism seems to be fully embraced as the norm.

His statements have not come without backlash, though, including from “TV commentator on mental health” Dr. Gail Saltz. In a response to Dr. Drew’s tweet, Saltz tried to claim that because Chinese Virus injections are available to everyone, regardless of their skin color, that there is no discrimination happening with vaccine passports.

Since being unvaccinated is not an “unchangeable parameter” like skin color is (Rachel Dolezal would, of course argue otherwise), Saltz says that it is easy to not be discriminated against: All you have to do is roll up your sleeve and permanently alter your genetic blueprints with a Trump Injection.

The White House agrees, claiming that people of all skin colors are free to line right up for a Fauci Jab at their local pharmacy or other government-established injection point.

Untold billions of American taxpayer dollars continue to be funneled straight into Big Pharma’s coffers so that you and your black and brown friends can line right up to get a “free” Trump Vaccine at your nearest clinic, if you have not done so already.

“Do you have to show I.D to get vaxed or get a vax card? Racist! The party of slavery, segregation, and Jim Crow is at it again,” joked one commenter at Breitbart News.

“White people by and large are dumb sheep,” wrote another, touching on the fact that it is shameful how many white people are willfully succumbing to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine propaganda.

“They are not incapable, but are too lazy to look deeply into any matter. They’d rather be entertained perpetually. They will line up for the shots in droves and persecute you and I so they won’t have to sacrifice and can stay in their comfortable captivity.”

The latest news about leftist America’s fetish for medical fascism can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Published by dreddymd

