CDC flip-flops AGAIN, now admits “fully vaccinated” people are spreading COVID-19

Back in March, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared that it was impossible for people who have been “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) to spread it to others. As of July 27, however, the CDC has flip-flopped by deciding that Fauci Flu shot recipients are, in fact, actively spreading disease.

In its latest proclamation of “science,” the CDC contends that “fully vaccinated” people should wear a face mask indoors because they could infect others with one of the circulating “variants,” which we know are being spread by the Trump Injections.

Rochelle Walensky has declared that according to her “science,” the latest Chinese Virus variants are “uniquely different” than the ones that were circulating last year. This, she says, means that fully injected people are infectious and should be avoided.

“Information on the delta variant from several states and other countries indicates that in rare occasions some vaccinated people infected with the delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others,” Walensky declared in an announcement, contradicting statements she made as recently as May.

“This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendation.”

Even though the Chinese Disease shots are actively infecting and killing those who take them as well as others with whom they come into contact, Walensky is still of the persuasion that everyone should get the shots because they could help “flatten the curve.”

If everyone would just ignore the government, the “pandemic” would disappear

Walensky also wants America’s youth to be muzzled for eight hours a day during the upcoming school year. A child’s face should never be visible and should always have a Fauci Flu veil covering it at all times. This is the only way to keep everyone “safe,” she insists.

“CDC recommends that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status,” Walensky announced.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki agrees, urging Americans to exchange oxygen for excess carbon dioxide (CO2) and breathing waste, as this is the only way to stop the spread of disease, according to the government.

“The reality is you’re dealing with a much different strain of this virus than we were even earlier in the spring back in May,” Psaki babbled during a recent appearance, contending that the CDC’s job is to “look at evolving information, evolving data and an evolving historic pandemic and provide guidance to the American people.”

The only “pandemic,” of course, is the one being fueled by those taking the injections, which are reprogramming people’s DNA and turning them into walking variant factories. This is what the government wants, it would seem, in order to launch another round of tyranny this fall.

The sooner Americans learn that the likes of Walensky and Psaki are never to be trusted nor listened to, the sooner this “pandemic” will end. It only still exists, in other words, because some people believe it does because they watch too much television and read too much fake news.

“Vaccinated people do not carry the virus – they don’t get sick,” Walensky previously stated during an interview back in the spring with MSNBC‘s Rachel Maddow.

Walensky insisted at that time that “clinical trials” and “real world data” showed that the fully vaccinated are fully protected against Chinese Germs – and she was certain about it. Now, Walensky wants you to believe that the science has magically “evolved. Just ignore her.

To learn more about why you should ignore everything the government is telling you to do to stay “safe” against Chinese Germs, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

