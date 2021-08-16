5 Tips for successful raised bed gardening

Raised bed gardening is a great way to grow your own vegetables if the soil is of poor quality. It allows you to grow more food in less space, tailor the soil precisely to your needs and control weed growth. It also allows you to reach plants without having to stoop down and eliminates the need to till or disturb the soil often.

Read on to learn more about the benefits of raised bed gardening and tips on how to start one. (h/t to CommonSenseHome.com)

Benefits of raised-bed gardens

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.Traditional in-ground gardens are great, but tending to one can be tedious and grueling work. It involves tilling, weeding and watering, among other monotonous tasks. That’s why many gardeners are switching to raised bed gardening. This type of gardening is great if your soil is hard or compacted and has poor drainage.

Working in raised beds instead of in-ground rows also means you only add organic mulch and fertilizer where you need them. Moreover, the soil in raised beds dries out and warms up fast in spring, which means you can start sowing seeds earlier in the growing season.

Tips for creating a raised-bed garden

There are a couple of drawbacks to raised bed gardens. For instance, the soil in raised beds can dry out quickly in hot weather, so you’d have to water your plants more often in the summer than you would if you had a traditional in-ground garden. You should also consider the width of the beds so you can reach the center when sowing seeds or maintaining your garden. However, these drawbacks can be easily avoided with proper planning.

Here are some tips on how to cultivate a raised bed garden:

1. Choose the right raised bed size

Make sure you can easily reach the middle of each raised bed without having to enter the bed or step on soil. A good rule of thumb is to make beds that are three to four feet wide. That said, your beds don’t have to be rectangular. Some gardeners build curved, circular and triangular beds to fit the spaces they have.

2. Choose the right raised garden bed depth

The depth of the raised beds depends on the crops you want to grow. Some plants won’t yield a large harvest if they can’t develop their root systems properly. Take note that healthy plants often spread out as much below ground as they do above ground. You should have raised beds with walls that are at least 12 inches tall. The higher the walls, the more soil you need to fill the beds with.

3. Choose the right support options

Mounded soil that’s six to eight inches tall will stay in place on its own. But if you want a taller bed, you should provide support. This can take the form of planks, large rocks, concrete blocks and metal sheets.

4. Determine whether or not to line the raised beds

A liner for a raised bed helps insulate the soil against extreme temperatures and prevents weeds from growing. It can also keep pests like moles out of the beds and allow water to drain without taking soil with it. But if your raised bed is built from wood, a liner can keep water in contact with the wood, causing it to rot faster. Therefore, the use of a liner will depend on the type of material you choose to build your raised beds with.

If you decide to use a liner, make sure to use a material that’s free of toxic chemicals.

5. Use the right plant spacing in raised beds

With a raised bed garden, you can plant a wide block of plants with a relatively narrow footpath instead of planting a single row of plants. This means you can grow more plants in a raised bed than in an in-ground garden of the same size.

Space plants roughly the same distance apart in all directions. As the plants grow, their leaves will help shade the soil in the bed, keeping it cool in the summer and preventing weeds from growing. (Related: Weed-free gardening: 4 tips for effective weed control.)

Visit HomeGardeningNews.com for more tips on how to cultivate a raised bed garden.

Divina Ramirez

Sources include:

CommonSenseHome.com

Extension.UGA.edu

Latero-Flora™ is a probiotic supplement that supports gut health by populating the digestive tract with beneficial Bacillus laterosporus (B.O.D.™) bacteria.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.