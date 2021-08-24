Big Pharma wants CBD oil to become a restricted “drug” rather than a freely available dietary supplement

The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) is urging Congress to take action against the highly corrupt U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is refusing to grant new dietary ingredient (NDI) status to full-spectrum hemp extract containing cannabidiol (CBD).

Supplement manufacturers Charlotte’s Web and Irwin Naturals were told by the FDA that their full-spectrum hemp products, made from whole-food hemp extract, will not be recognized under NDI status because a pharmaceutical company known as GW Pharma has already “patented” CBD in the form of its Epidiolex drug.

“FDA has wrongly mischaracterized these products as the same article as a prescription drug and has ignored, dismissed, and downplayed ample evidence that these full-spectrum hemp products can be marketed in a manner that is reasonably expected to be safe,” CRN announced.

“Meanwhile, the agency has done little to protect consumers from the unregulated marketplace it has created from more than two years of inaction.”

The FDA has been fighting for years against CBD and other natural derivatives of Cannabis sativa, which promote health and healing naturally (see this link and this link to learn more).

Arguably the most perfect natural medicine in the world, cannabis continues to threaten the profits and stock values underpinning the Big Pharma empire. And since the FDA exists to protect Big Pharma’s interests, it simply will not recognize CBD, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), or any other cannabis constituent as being a dietary supplement.

“FDA continually asked the companies for meetings and safety data about their products containing full-spectrum hemp extract,” CRN says.

“After complying with FDA’s requests, these companies saw FDA reject their NDI notifications – disregarding published peer-reviewed toxicology studies and years’ worth of real-world safety evidence.”

Congress has a legal obligation to properly regulate cannabis but for two years has refused to do so

According to the FDA, the artificial “CBD” used in Epidiolex is the same “article” as the natural CBD that is extracted from cannabis leaves and flowers. This is a scientific falsity, of course, but when has the FDA ever been about actual science?

Natural CBD has also existed for a whole lot longer than the fake “CBD” in Epidiolex. And yet the FDA is giving preference to Epidiolex as if it somehow “owns” CBD, despite having stolen it from nature.

Congress, meanwhile, is nowhere to be found in properly regulating full-spectrum hemp extract and other cannabis compounds and supplements in spite of overwhelming support from the American people and the law.

“Despite very clear direction from Congress when it removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act in 2018, FDA seems to have made up its mind not to support CBD in supplements and is now trying to justify it,” explains CRN.

“That’s the only logical conclusion to draw from FDA’s actions – and its continued inaction. These mixed messages from FDA are unacceptable, and Congress must exercise leadership by stepping in to end it.”

For more than two years, Congress has neglected its responsibility to provide a safe, regulated market for cannabis supplements. In June 2019, CRN submitted comments to the FDA to do the same. Thus far, neither Congress nor the FDA has done a single thing to provide safe cannabis to Americans.

“Since we first urged the agency to act two years ago, consumer interest in CBD has grown, sales have multiplied, and product innovation has expanded,” CRN says.

“Individual states have grown impatient and begun devising their own inconsistent patchwork of regulations. Meanwhile, FDA has turned its back on the safety of millions of Americans by refusing to take action on a legal pathway to marketing CBD.”

