FDA “approval” of Pfizer covid vaccine doesn’t erase all injuries and deaths… the jab is still experimental and hasn’t been proven safe

No matter what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says about Pfizer’s “fully approved” Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine,” the experimental drug is still injuring and killing people all around the world.

A detailed report from Liberty Counsel, a legal team that specializes in human rights and religious cases, explains that just because the FDA has given a rubber stamp to the Pfizer jab does not mean that it is in any way “safe.”

The group cited national data collected in the government’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), which shows that nearly 600,000 people have incurred adverse events after getting injected with the Pfizer needle. Another 13,608 people and counting have died from the jab.

“The deaths in this data includes approximately 3,079 deaths after receiving the Pfizer shot,” Liberty Counsel wrote in its report, explaining that it is actively fighting against covid vaccine “mandates” at the corporate level.

“Regulators also said they determined there are increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, or heart inflammation, following administration of the shot, particularly within the seven days following the second dose of the two-dose regimen.”

Pfizer admits covid injections are spreading disease

In its own literature, Pfizer admits that people who take its Fauci Flu shots have a greatly increased risk of suffering adverse effects compared to those who trust their own natural immunity against the virus.

“The observed risk is higher among males under 40 years of age compared to females and older males,” Pfizer’s warning label states.

“The observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age. Available data from short-term follow-up suggest that most individuals have had resolution of symptoms. However, some individuals required intensive care support. Information is not yet available about potential long-term health outcomes.”

Among the noted acute reactions from the shots are things like fatigue, muscle pain, chills, headaches, joint pain, fever and injection site swelling. Ironically, many of these symptoms are what the average person might suffer after contracting a bad case of covid, while most people who test “positive” never suffer any symptoms at all.

People should be leery of anything coming from Pfizer to begin with, as the company has been embroiled in numerous multi-billion-dollar legal cases involving dangerous drugs it has peddled on sick people over the years.

Back in 2009, Pfizer subsidiary Pharmacia & Upjohn Company Inc. shelled out a whopping $2.3 billion in what became the largest health care fraud settlement in history against a pharmaceutical company.

At the time, Pfizer pleaded guilty to a felony violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act for illegally marketing four drugs, including the anti-inflammatory drug Bextra, an antipsychotic drug called Geodon, an antipsychotic called Zyvox, and an anti-epileptic drug called Lyrica.

Earlier, in 2004, Pfizer agreed to pay out $430 million to both federal and state governments for illegally marketing an epilepsy drug called Neurontin, which is prescribed for migraine headaches, chronic pain and bipolar disorder.

Is a company like this trustworthy when it comes to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19)? Hardly. In fact, people who agree to take the Pfizer jabs are playing Russian roulette with their lives, and the Liberty Counsel report proves that.

“If you read Dr. Jane Ruby’s review, she agrees that Pfizer only got emergency authorization while the other Pfizer vax got official approval but is months from beginning production,” a Natural News commenter wrote. “No approval for the current poison shot.”

“The FDA document actually says it is interchangeable with Pfizer’s jabs with a few differences,” wrote another. “It does not specify what those few differences are. The devil is in the hidden details.”

To keep up with the latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Chinese Virus injections, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

