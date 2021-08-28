FDA “approval” of Pfizer vaccine means emergency use authorization for all other vaccines is now REVOKED… so all doctors and hospitals still administering Moderna or J&J shots are CRIMINALS

By “approving” Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” (there is some confusion surrounding that approval), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has forever destroyed any remaining semblance of credibility.

A dangerous and ineffective jab like the Pfizer mRNA injection has not even completed the clinical trial process. It is also causing countless injuries and deaths, with more mounting daily, and yet the FDA has declared that the experimental gene therapy is perfectly suited to “flatten the curve” and eventually end the plandemic.

Not only that, but the FDA has broken the law with its decision, thus nullifying its perceived authority and eliminating "any reason for anyone to ever do anything based on them ever again," to quote Karl Denninger from The Market Ticker.

“Under black letter law an EUA (emergency use authorization) is illegal if there is an alternative that is considered safe, effective and available,” Denninger adds.

“This was the reason the FDA did not (for 18 months!) run the studies and evaluate them on other early-intervention drugs for Covid-19. We all know what they are. I’m living proofthey work too, as are millions of others worldwide.”

The early-intervention drugs of which Denninger speaks include hydroxychloroquine, an ionophore drug that helps to deliver more covid-fighting nutrients like zinc into the cells.

The FDA violated the law and nullified its authority a long time ago when it issued EUA to all of the currently available injections for the Chinese Virus since the agency ignored and rejected hydroxychloroquine as well as ivermectin, another early treatment for the Wuhan Flu.

The entire American medical system is committing fraud by administering Moderna, J&J injections

As for the FDA’s recent “full approval” of the Pfizer injection, this decision instantly made it illegal for anyone to continue injecting people with Moderna’s mRNA shots as well as those offered by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and AstraZeneca.

What the mainstream media is failing to tell their followers is that it is now illegal for any doctor or medical professional to inject people with these other shots because the FDA’s “full approval” for Pfizer has effectively voided the EUA for these other drugs.

“The makers can apply for full authorization, of course, but the EUAs are void as of this morning and under black letter law cannot be administered to anyone in the United States as they are now unlicensed and unlawful products in human beings until and unless they are given full approval themselves,” Denninger explains.

“No medical provider can offer or administer any other than the Pfizer Covid-19 shot in the United States as of the moment of that approval.”

As to be expected, the law will continue to be ignored by the “professionals.” This was seen in the soaring stock prices of both of the companies that produce mRNA injections, which should have “instantly been cut in half,” Denninger says.

The FDA’s issuance of an approval at all also broke the law, which requires a full hearing to evaluate all of the data from the full set of clinical trials. Since said clinical trials are still ongoing, the FDA cannot lawfully approve any of the injections they are calling “vaccines” until at least 2022.

“This is a black letter violation of the law as well, but nobody cares,” Denninger laments.

Any business or government “mandating” any of these shots is, of course, also breaking the law. Keep this in mind if you happen to work for any of them and be sure to challenge their illegal attempts at medically raping you.

The latest news about the criminality of the FDA and the American medical system can be found at Corruption.news.

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

