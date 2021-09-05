Harvard study obliterates any argument for covid vaccine passports

Martin Kulldorff, a professor at Harvard Medical School, has publicly admitted that natural immunity is far more beneficial and protective than vaccine-induced “immunity” when it comes to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Citing a recent Israeli study which found that “fully vaccinated” people are 27 times more likely to develop a symptomatic covid infection compared to those with natural immunity, Kulldorff warns that Chinese Virus injections are unscientific and “passports” for them are discriminatory. (RELATED: Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines have led to a tenfold spike in hospitalizations in Israel.)

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature Intended“Prior COVID disease (many working class) provides better immunity than vaccines (many professionals), so vaccine mandates are not only scientific nonsense, they are also discriminatory and unethical,” Kulldorff, a biostatistician and epidemiologist, wrote on Twitter.

Even so, Israel, New York City, France and the Canadian provinces of Quebec and British Columbia are all pushing vaccine passports as the final solution to the Wuhan Flu plandemic.

Back in April, Kulldorff joined up with Stanford University professor Jay Bhattacharya to pen an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal that suggests vaccine passports will only continue to harm society, not help it.

“Vaccine passports are unjust and discriminatory,” Bhattacharya tweeted. “Most endorsing belong to the laptop class. Millions did essential jobs at their usual workplaces and became immune the hard way.”

Trying to force covid vaccines will only make more people question vaccines in general

In their article, Kulldorff and Bhattacharya wrote that there is zero scientific basis for forcing people who do not want it to get injected for Chinese Germs. If older and immunocompromised people want to get jabbed, fine – but it should always be a choice.

Since testing “positive” and later recovering produces natural immunity to the Chinese Disease, there is no need for the already infected to even get injected, it turns out. Doing so only damages that natural immunity by replacing it with artificial vaccine “immunity” that quickly wanes.

“If authorities mandate vaccination of those who don’t need it, the public will start questioning vaccines in general,” their article goes on to warn.

Last fall, the duo launched their “Great Barrington Declaration” arguing that mitigation measures for the Chinese Virus should be focused on the vulnerable, meaning elderly people with at least two comorbidities. The healthy, they maintain, should be free to live their lives as normal.

That declaration, in case you missed it, states that as “infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection.”

Since covid is almost never a death sentence, the government’s response to it has been nothing short of massive overkill. Not only that, but had the government simply left things alone, the world would have already reached natural immunity without the need for vaccines.

A case-in-point is Israel, the most vaccinated nation in the world, which also just so happens to be the most sick nation in the world. Hospitalizations for the “delta variant” are soaring there the more that people roll up their sleeves.

Meanwhile, fake “president” Joe Biden is rumored to be talking about trying to impose a ban on interstate travel for those who refuse the jab. Medical fascism, if left to fester like it has, will eventually punish the healthy and unvaccinated.

“If the ‘virus’ is fake (it’s never been isolated), and the guy who invented the PCR diagnostic test for it (German virologist Christian Drosten) admits that there is no such disease … and all the so-called ‘vaccines’ for it are fake … then what’s the harm of generating yourself a fake vaccination card to prove that you’ve taken it?” asked one commenter at WND.

The latest news stories about Wuhan Flu shots and the government push for mandates can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Organic, Plant-Based Zinc

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.