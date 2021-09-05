Harvard study obliterates any argument for covid vaccine passports

Martin Kulldorff, a professor at Harvard Medical School, has publicly admitted that natural immunity is far more beneficial and protective than vaccine-induced “immunity” when it comes to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Citing a recent Israeli study which found that “fully vaccinated” people are 27 times more likely to develop a symptomatic covid infection compared to those with natural immunity, Kulldorff warns that Chinese Virus injections are unscientific and “passports” for them are discriminatory. (RELATED: Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines have led to a tenfold spike in hospitalizations in Israel.)

“Prior COVID disease (many working class) provides better immunity than vaccines (many professionals), so vaccine mandates are not only scientific nonsense, they are also discriminatory and unethical,” Kulldorff, a biostatistician and epidemiologist, wrote on Twitter.

Even so, Israel, New York City, France and the Canadian provinces of Quebec and British Columbia are all pushing vaccine passports as the final solution to the Wuhan Flu plandemic.

Back in April, Kulldorff joined up with Stanford University professor Jay Bhattacharya to pen an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal that suggests vaccine passports will only continue to harm society, not help it.

“Vaccine passports are unjust and discriminatory,” Bhattacharya tweeted. “Most endorsing belong to the laptop class. Millions did essential jobs at their usual workplaces and became immune the hard way.”

Trying to force covid vaccines will only make more people question vaccines in general

In their article, Kulldorff and Bhattacharya wrote that there is zero scientific basis for forcing people who do not want it to get injected for Chinese Germs. If older and immunocompromised people want to get jabbed, fine – but it should always be a choice.

Since testing “positive” and later recovering produces natural immunity to the Chinese Disease, there is no need for the already infected to even get injected, it turns out. Doing so only damages that natural immunity by replacing it with artificial vaccine “immunity” that quickly wanes.

“If authorities mandate vaccination of those who don’t need it, the public will start questioning vaccines in general,” their article goes on to warn.

Last fall, the duo launched their “Great Barrington Declaration” arguing that mitigation measures for the Chinese Virus should be focused on the vulnerable, meaning elderly people with at least two comorbidities. The healthy, they maintain, should be free to live their lives as normal.

That declaration, in case you missed it, states that as “infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection.”

Since covid is almost never a death sentence, the government’s response to it has been nothing short of massive overkill. Not only that, but had the government simply left things alone, the world would have already reached natural immunity without the need for vaccines.

A case-in-point is Israel, the most vaccinated nation in the world, which also just so happens to be the most sick nation in the world. Hospitalizations for the “delta variant” are soaring there the more that people roll up their sleeves.

Meanwhile, fake “president” Joe Biden is rumored to be talking about trying to impose a ban on interstate travel for those who refuse the jab. Medical fascism, if left to fester like it has, will eventually punish the healthy and unvaccinated.

“If the ‘virus’ is fake (it’s never been isolated), and the guy who invented the PCR diagnostic test for it (German virologist Christian Drosten) admits that there is no such disease … and all the so-called ‘vaccines’ for it are fake … then what’s the harm of generating yourself a fake vaccination card to prove that you’ve taken it?” asked one commenter at WND.

The latest news stories about Wuhan Flu shots and the government push for mandates can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

