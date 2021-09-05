Refusing COVID vaccines is costing people their jobs, kids, life-saving medical treatments

At first, it seemed like people in some parts of the world, America included, might actually have a choice when it came to the COVID-19 vaccine. Although many of us feared that mandates would eventually be imposed, the worst thing that happened to those who didn’t get the vaccine initially was being ridiculed by leftist politicians and celebrities on social media. It was a small price to pay, many felt, for exercising their health freedom and avoiding the dangerous side effects of these vaccines.

But now, it’s a far different story. Americans are still technically free to decline the jab, but they may have to give up a lot to practice that right – including their jobs, kids and even their lives.

No jab, no job

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature IntendedWorkplace vaccine mandates have been coming from every corner lately, affecting hospital workers, airline workers, retail workers and many other industries. Big names like Kaiser Permanente, Walmart and Disney are all requiring at least some segments of their employee population to be vaccinated.

Some are even throwing in some cash in an attempt to sweeten the deal, as though people who are scared of dying from the vaccine could be swayed to gamble with their lives for $100. Some experts say health insurance discounts are coming for those who get jabbed; companies like Delta Air Lines are already raising health insurance premiums for unvaccinated workers by $200 per month in addition to the workers shouldering the cost of required weekly COVID-19 tests. And it’s all about to get much worse thanks to the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, which gives such mandates more legal weight.

Some unvaccinated parents can’t see their kids

For those whose employers are being more reasonable about this and the self-employed, American society has found another way to bully people into getting vaccines: the prospect of losing their children.

Some people are being ordered to get a COVID-19 vaccine in order to see their kids. This was illustrated by a recent case in Texas, where a couple going through a divorce was ordered by a judge to get the vaccine. Chris Staley said that the vaccine was listed as one of the judge’s requirements for him to be allowed visitation with his kids, even though none of them have underlying health issues. His lawyer told him he should get the vaccine to avoid upsetting the judge; the attorney later withdrew from the case.

In another case, a Chicago judge barred a woman from seeing her 11-year-old son under partial parental custody simply because she has not been vaccinated for COVID-19. The woman, who said her doctor advised against the vaccine because of past adverse vaccine reactions, was surprised as the hearing was meant to be about child support and expenses. In addition, her ex-husband had not raised her lack of vaccination as a concern. Apparently, the judge simply took it upon himself to impose this requirement.

Unvaccinated patients denied organ transplants

It may sound dramatic, but some people could pay for refusing the vaccine with their lives – the very lives they are trying to protect by not getting the jab. The University of Washington Medical Center recently refused a life-saving heart transplant for a 64-year-old patient because he wouldn’t get the vaccine. Given the link between these vaccines and heart problems and blood clots, it makes sense that a man on a waiting list for a heart transplant wouldn’t want to take a chance with it, but his doctors apparently don’t subscribe to the “do no harm” philosophy.

This isn’t an isolated incident; UMass Memorial Health Center denied a 37-year-old father of three a life-saving kidney transplant from his own wife because he hadn’t been vaccinated.

What does it say about these vaccines that people essentially have to be threatened with losing something precious to them in order to be willing to get jabbed?

Cassie B. 

Sources for this article include:

SGTReport.com

CNBC.com

USAToday.com

Organic, Plant-Based Zinc

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.