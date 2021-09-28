IT NEVER ENDS: Israel says FOURTH “booster” vaccine will be required to keep covid “green pass” active

As the United States enters the third “booster shot” phase of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic, Israel is already on its fourth shot.

In order for Israelis to maintain their “green pass,” they will now need to get a fourth injection. If they refuse, their “vaccine passports” will soon expire.

“Distribute further,” the tweet added, alongside a green recycle symbol. “For everyone to know: On October 3, 21, the eligibility policy for the green label will be changed. Get vaccinated now – and keep the character. All the details that must be known prior to the changes in the link.”

That link takes Israelis to a government website that explains how Fauci Flu shots, no matter how many of them there end up being, are absolutely necessary to stay “safe” against Chinese Germs.

Israel’s Ministry of Health further announced that Israelis will need to get re-injected every six months in order to keep their green passes up to date. If they fail to get the required next dosages, residents will have their passes suspended until compliance is met.

Israel wants everyone to get jabbed again and again, forever

Prof. Salman Zarka, Israel’s “coronavirus czar,” publicly announced that getting a fourth booster shot will result in Israelis being granted “fully vaccinated” status, allowing them full entry into all indoor spaces.

“Given that the virus is here and will continue to be here, we also need to prepare for a fourth injection,” Zarka said, suggesting that the “green pass” will constantly have to be updated for each new injection.

There really is no end to the number of new shots that the government of Israel plans to introduce. And we expect that the government of the United States, which is tied at the hip to Israel, will likely try to implement the same.

Israeli researchers claim that a third dose of the vaccine is simply not enough to provide lasting protection against a Wuhan Flu infection. Only with a fourth, followed by a fifth, injection can people stay safe, they insist.

“It’s a very strong result,” claims Susan Ellenberg, a biostatistician from the University of Pennsylvania about the booster shots.

Israel launched its third booster shot back in July, followed by its fourth booster shot in September. These follow-up jabs are first being offered to the elderly, followed by everyone else once enough supply is available.

Based on this Israeli “research,” some are pushing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve every new shot that comes along, though the agency has been resistant to that.

Thankfully, millions of Americans are just saying no to all Chinese Virus injections. Not only are boosters unpopular here, but so are the first two jabs that were introduced under “Operation Warp Speed.”

“How ironic that Jews are the leading violators of the Nuremberg Code,” wrote one commenter at Citizen Free Press.

“Wait, wasn’t there a period in history where Jews were horribly experimented on?” asked another. “Y’know – something about trials – Nuremberg and all. Yeah, that’s it.”

Another pointed out that Israel’s introduction of a fourth booster shot is “quadrupling down on stupid,” seeing as how the first two or three have destroyed more live than any other vaccine in history.

“I have to imagine the more shots the more blood clots. I guess Israel is volunteering to show us how many shots it takes to make someone drop dead instantly,” another wrote. “Strange times.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

DrEddyMD.com

Nature.com

