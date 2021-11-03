Now pharmacies are shutting down due to worker shortages … how will they keep the American masses medicated?

Numerous Walgreens pharmacy locations in the Des Moines metropolitan area are reducing their hours, closing on the weekends, or shutting their doors entirely on random days due to worker shortages.

Signs posted on the windows of these pharmacies explain that “pharmacist staffing issues in the Des Moines Metro area” are to blame for the issues, which are preventing some locals from getting their prescriptions.

Happy, Healthy, Hemp“When I tried to pick up my prescription at the Ingersoll location the other day, I was met with a ‘closed’ sign during normal business hours,” Linh Ta, a reporter from Axios, explained.

In some areas of the city and nationwide, this person wrote, patients are having to wait much longer to get their drugs – sometimes for more than a day. This could prove dire for those who need certain prescriptions in order to live.

“Local experts say it’s a sign of the burnout pharmacy staff may be feeling,” Ta further writes.

Many pharmacists are having to take on more duties than ever before, thanks to the Biden regime’s mass vaccination push for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Not only are pharmacists having to administer these injections, but they are also having to administer test after test after test – with no end in sight, thanks to Biden.

Lindsey Ludwig, the executive director of a local pharmacy network known as CPESN, told Axios that the demand for injections and tests, likely due to employee mandates spurred by Biden, are showing “no signs of slowing down.”

This is especially true with the latest push for Biden “Booster” shots, which are additional injections on top of the one (Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca) or two (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) that they already received in order to become “fully vaccinated.”

Will Big Pharma’s profit machine collapse due to no more workers dispensing its drugs?

Worker burnout is another major issue, according to Democratic lawmaker John Forbes, who owns a local pharmacy in Urbandale called Medicap.

Forbes says a pharmacist from a local chain told him that she now has to fill about 800 prescriptions per day, which is an exceptionally high amount even with adequate staff. Unfortunately, she no longer has adequate staff.

“High-stress working conditions are particularly consequential for pharmacists, who must accurately fulfill prescriptions,” Ta further explains about the situation. “He suspects some who planned to retire went ahead and did so earlier than planned.”

Finding replacement staff for short pharmacies is more of a challenge than it is for other industries because pharmacy workers require special training, education and licensing, which take a lot of time.

While technicians at pharmacies can legally administer the Biden Shots, many will not do so at the current pay rate of between $14-$20 an hour, especially amid skyrocketing inflation.

According to Ta, pharmacies will need to raise their technician pay rate 10-20% in order to entice new people into the flailing industry.

Independent pharmacies are reportedly faring better than the chains, but Walgreens seems to have its own unique set of other problems that are keeping people away.

Walgreens is trying to fix this by offering new technicians a starting pay rate of $15 per hour and a $1,250 sign-on bonus. Time will tell if this is an effective strategy.

“All vaccines are biological weapons,” wrote one Natural News commenter, suggesting that a lack of people to administer them might actually be a good thing for public health.

According to Forbes, things will get ironed out eventually. His message to patients is, ironically, to just “be patient.”

The latest news about the collapse of the American economy due to Biden’s covid “vaccine” mandates can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Axios.com

DrEddyMD.com

VeganZyme® is a full-spectrum blend of twenty powerful digestive and systemic enzymes that supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.