Thousands of Navy personnel, Marines remain unvaccinated after deadline expires

Energy at the Cellular LevelThousands of U.S Navy and U.S. Marine Corps personnel still remain unvaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine after the Nov. 28 deadline.

As of Nov. 29, the Navy reported 96.3 percent of its personnel as fully vaccinated and 97.2 percent of its personnel being partially vaccinated. This leaves about 9,500 sailors still unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The Navy reported on Nov. 24 that it had achieved 97 percent full vaccination rate and 99.8 percent partial vaccination rate for all personnel. This was, however, adjusted following errors in its data.

Navy spokeswoman Lt. Devin Arneson said in an email: “A recent review of the vaccination reporting and tracking system revealed discrepancies in the data and were appropriately corrected. Discrepancies included total force numbers and redundant entries. We strive to provide the most accurate and timely information to maintain transparency regarding the Navy’s effort to fight COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, the Marine Corps said that 92 percent of Marines have completed their vaccination schedule and 95 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 29. This leaves about 9,000 unvaccinated Marines in active duty.

The Navy and Marine Corps are the second and third uniformed services to reach the vaccine mandate deadline for active-duty personnel, following the U.S. Air Force’s Nov. 2 deadline. Active-duty Air Force members have until Dec. 15 to be fully vaccinated.

With the expiration of the vaccination deadline for Navy personnel, different commands under the service may start processing separation papers for unvaccinated sailors. However, officials said each sailor will be scrutinized individually instead of discharging them in one go.

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said on Nov. 17: “We will be addressing each case on a case-by-case basis. We’re just not going to all kick them out on the day of the deadline itself.” (Related: Navy declares ALL sailors who resist taking COVID-19 vaccine will be discharged – no exemptions, no exceptions.)

Sailors and Marines are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they get injected with their second COVID-19 vaccine dose, or two weeks after they get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Unvaccinated military personnel weaving through exemptions

Personnel in the Navy and Marine Corps face various scenarios with regard to their vaccination status. Some have only received one dose so far and need to wait for their second dose, while some have not yet put their vaccination data into the database.

Others have also applied for exemptions – medical, administrative or religious – with the risk of those being denied. Sailors and Marines are able to ask for exemptions to COVID-19 vaccination, just like other required shots. However, religious exemptions usually follow a process – starting from a chaplain interview until adjudication by a final approving authority.

The Navy has approved seven permanent medical exemptions, 400 temporary medical exemptions and 134 administrative exemptions as of writing. It also has six pending medical exemption requests.

The Marine Corps, on the other hand, has approved 14 medical exemptions, 316 temporary medical exemptions and 452 temporary administrative exemptions. It is still processing around 540 accommodation requests.

In a statement, the Navy said it “does not normally grant religious accommodations for vaccinations” – a sentiment shared by the Marine Corps. None of the religious accommodation requests filed by 2,441 Marines and 2,531 sailors as of Nov. 29 had been approved.

Former intelligence officer Jeffrey Prather pointed out in his Brighteon.TV program “Prather Point” that religious accommodations sought by sailors and Marines are a must. “Actually, you can demand a religious exemption – it’s the law.”

He also slammed the Nov. 28 vaccination deadline for the Navy and Marine Corps: “Well, what is the rush? This corresponds with the Great Reset when we become the digital currency through the graphene oxide in the jab. It has been debunked – COVID-19 is like the flu. It’s the vaccine that is deadly because that has the graphene oxide.”

MedicalTyranny.com has more articles about vaccine mandates in the Navy and Marine Corps.

Ramon Tomey 

Sources include:

DefenseOne.com

Brighteon.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.