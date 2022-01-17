Activating 5G towers could KILL people who took COVID-19 vaccines, analysts warn

Telecommunications megacorporations are poised to launch their “upgraded” 5G networks in the United States this January. This is despite the fact that there is plenty of evidence that such a rollout would lead to catastrophe and deaths, especially among Americans who are fully vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sean, the host of SGT Report’s online show, pointed out that there is evidence of 5G towers emitting some kind of electromagnetic waves that directly attack people’s bodies. As evidence, he provided a video released to the public by La Quinta Columna.

La Quinta Columna, a Spanish-language media outlet, is notable for being one of the first independent outlets to report that the COVID-19 vaccines contain the toxic substance graphene oxide. (Related: Study: 5G exposure a “significant factor” in higher covid cases, deaths.)

The Spanish media outlet played a short clip on one of its recent livestreams of a man who parks his bike right next to a 5G tower for a few seconds and then suddenly collapsing out of nowhere. Ricardo Delgado Martin, founder of La Quinta Columna and host of the media outlet’s show, pointed out that the CCTV camera that captured the man’s sudden collapse experienced a glitch in its video feed less than a second before the incident occurred.

Delgado speculates that this glitch is what triggered the man’s collapse, and that it was caused by the 5G tower right next to him. Dr. Jose Luis Sevillano, a guest of Delgado, pointed out that this is clear evidence that the 5G towers emit some kind of pulse that directly affects people’s health.

“This is the proof,” said Luis, in Spanish. “Because it’s no longer a matter of the guy falling over from something internal to him, but there’s an external trigger that’s caught on camera… That would explain why so many people are suddenly dropping dead here and there right now.”

“It looks like a gunshot, but it’s an electromagnetic pulse at the speed of light,” said Delgado. “And it’s being recorded by the camera as glitching, which is normal.”

Sean does not believe the glitch was a coincidence. “The glitch in the video suggests some sort of, maybe electromagnetic pulse or energy weapon, may have been used in murdering that man.”

COVID-19 vaccines could make people more susceptible to 5G

Delgado and Luis are concerned that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may be more susceptible to these electromagnetic pulse attacks because their bodies contain graphene oxide.

In July 2021, Spanish researchers from the University of Almeria discovered that almost all of the Pfizer vaccine is nothing but graphene oxide. This magnetic substance, when injected into a person’s system, can cause deadly health complications including liver and kidney damage, spur on the formation of granulomas in the lungs and even trigger pre-programmed cell death.

“If the person [in the video] is vaccinated and has graphene already located in the heart and if, in addition, the person is exercising, well, it’s impossible to be clearer,” said Delgado, pointing out that the graphene most likely contributed to the man’s demise.

“That was a pulse multiplied by graphene,” remarked Luis. He added that he has received more reports from patients of heart palpitations “because of the density” in the 5G waves. Many of those patients have also reported feeling a strange sensation in the environment whenever they step outside.

“As if they were in a spaceship,” said Luis. “Or that they went out to a planet that is not ours.” He said this feeling is due to the electromagnetic fields in the air caused by nearby 5G towers.

This strange sensation when going outside is the least of their problems. Luis remarked that, if the electromagnetic fields ever pulsed like how it did in the video, it can create a disaster for people nearby.

“What works [in the body] stops doing so … you lose consciousness,” said Luis. “Some people recover and say, ‘What the heck happened to me?’ But in some people, the process is so fast that they don’t recover again. They end up in cardiorespiratory arrest, and it’s over.”

If the person who was hit by the 5G tower’s electromagnetic pulse had graphene in his or her system because of the COVID-19 vaccine, that person becomes significantly less likely to shrug off an electromagnetic pulse.

Watch this episode of the SGT Report show as host Sean talks about the activation of 5G towers in the United States.

https://www.brighteon.com/d6353abe-fe03-4ef7-a873-284f97b87a89

Arsenio Toledo

