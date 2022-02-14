Teen girl dies hours after receiving second Pfizer COVID vaccine

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.An unnamed ninth-grader fell victim to Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in December 2021.

The teen from Phu Tho province in Vietnam was immediately taken to the Ha Hoa District Medical Center, where she received treatment and recovered. She was allowed by healthcare workers to take her second dose on January 17 despite her mother’s warnings about the side effects she experienced with her previous dose.

Twenty minutes after her shot, the girl experienced tightness in her chest, dizziness, difficulty breathing and seizures. She also received emergency treatment from medical officers at the site before she was transferred to the Ha Hoa District Medical Centre. However, her condition rapidly deteriorated upon her arrival at the hospital, and she started vomiting blood. She fell into a coma and died shortly after. (Related: More people died following Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine vs. a placebo during clinical trial.)

The teen is the sixth in Vietnam to have died due to the Pfizer vaccine. Her death comes after Vietnam’s consideration for administering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged five to 11. The country’s health ministry has recently submitted a tentative vaccination plan for the younger population, which is currently waiting for approval from the government.

However, the World Health Organization has yet to formally issue guidance for vaccinations for younger children. Vietnam’s Ministry of Health has to work carefully “on the basis of reference to inoculation programs of all countries,” said Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long. (Related: Doctor mocks vaccine skeptics, then DIES after covid vaccine, as media scrubs wrongful death case.)

Vietnam in the process of vaccinating children

Vietnam is in the process of vaccinating around nine million children from the 12 to 17 age group, with 5.3 million doses administered by December 6. Of this number, over 936,200 children have received two doses.

According to the ministry, only 0.3 percent of children show common symptoms such as fever, pain at the injection spot, muscle pain, headache and tiredness.

But deaths are a concern. A 15-year-old boy in the northern province of Son La died in December after receiving his Pfizer shot.

The boy, a resident of Thuan Chau District, received his first dose on December 4 and did not show unusual symptoms an hour after the injection. However, he felt dizziness and nausea two days later. He was taken to the district hospital before being transferred to the Son La General Hospital, where he died the following day.

There are others, as well. A 12-year-old from the southern province of Binh Phuoc, a 16-year-old boy from the province of Bac Giang and a ninth-grade girl in Hanoi all died after being inoculated by the Pfizer vaccine in November.

The Health Ministry said that these deaths were caused by an “overreaction to the vaccine,” and not linked to the quality of the vaccine or the vaccination process.

Healthy children and teenagers are said to be at low risk for serious illness if they catch COVID, yet governments are pushing on vaccinating them because the immune response triggered by vaccination is said to be “more consistent and predictable.”

However, vaccination does not protect individuals entirely against infection, nor prevent them from transmitting it to other people.

Most adolescents received the Pfizer-BioNTech doses, with side effects and deaths reported. Safety monitoring data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the initial wave of the vaccine rollout, between December 2020 and July 2021 showed that there were over 9,000 adverse events reported. In this period, 863 serious adverse events were reported, including chest pain, increased levels of troponin that indicate damage to the heart and myocarditis.

An increase in myocarditis and pericarditis cases have also been reported during the clinical trials for the Moderna vaccine in adolescents.

Matrixxx Groove: COVID vaccine is a bioweapon that is killing kids.

Male teen deaths skyrocket 53% following mass covid vaccination.

UK data shows shockingly high mortality rate among fully vaccinated children.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine causes miscarriages, stillbirths.

The COVID vaccine is causing the COVID variants.

Watch the video below for more information about the race to inject children with dangerous vaccines.

https://www.brighteon.com/6cfb7a51-d7a7-4fc6-9135-16c22fc3a405

This video is from the Free 2 Shine channel on Brighteon.com.

Follow Pandemic.news for more updates related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

DailyExpose.uk

E.VNExpress.net

Gavi.org

CDC.gov

Brighteon.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.