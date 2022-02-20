Attorney Thomas Renz says prosecutions are coming for the covid plandemic masterminds who committed crimes against humanity

In a recent interview on Brighteon Conversations with Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, attorney Thomas Renz explained how he and many other lawyers are gearing up to drop the hammer on those who have defiled our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness with nearly two years of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) fascism.

Everything from the lockdowns to the mask mandates to now the “vaccine” mandates are criminal activities that require punishment. The perpetrators include names like Tony Fauci, Rochelle Walensky, Joe Biden and many others.

“We the People always have the power,” Renz stated during the interview. “We have always had the power. We will always have the power. No government can govern without the consent of those whom it governs.”

“As We the People stand, it doesn’t matter how corrupt they are because … if enough of us stand up and say, ‘I’m sorry, we’re not accepting this, we’re changing this,’ it will change.”

https://www.brighteon.com/f596cc8b-4b52-4152-92cb-39dadc552833

This video is from channel Health Ranger Report on Brighteon.com.

This is not new information

For months, Renz has been sounding the alarm about how the plandemic is a fraud in terms of the fear and manipulation surrounding it.

Sure, people are getting sick. But is the government’s response warranted? Hardly. Time and time again, science has shown that the “remedies” the government has put forth to “flatten the curve” center around control, not health.

And even if they did promote health, these unconstitutional measures simply cannot be forced on people against their will, especially when they come with deadly side effects such as in the case of the jabs.

Right this moment, people everywhere who got injected are suffering from things like VAIDS (vaccine-induced AIDS). Some of them are also developing cancer due to the deadly spike proteins that have flooded their bodies.

These are war crimes because in the fight to eradicate “covid,” the government forced people with no other option to get jabbed in order to keep their jobs, for instance.

“So, this is a coverup, it’s a fraud, it’s a lie,” Renz says about how the government is now trying to conceal the true number of injuries and deaths that have occurred because of the injections.

It is a highly unfortunate situation for those who fell prey to the programming, or who felt as though they had no other choice but to take these jabs. It is for these people that Renz and his supporters are fighting for justice, and to try to prevent this type of travesty from ever happening again.

“I think that there are an awful lot of people – and I do think that there’s complicity – I think when you cover up, I think there’s liability,” Renz says about where we go from here.

“I think the media, Big Tech, yeah, there’s liability and guess what: we’re coming for you. It may take a while to get there, but we’ve got millions of people who are going to be suffering from lifelong health issues and early deaths, and I’m guessing that them and their families are going to be very eager to see it happen, and we’ve just got to make sure that they’re aware.”

Adams agrees. He envisions a time when every corporation that profited from this genocide has its assets seized, as well as every principal, every manager, and every CEO of every corporation that profited from this also having their assets seized.

To learn more about how you can help Renz’s efforts, be sure to visit his website.

More of the latest news about the plandemic can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Brighteon.com

DrEddyMD.com

Renz-Law.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

