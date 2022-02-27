The plandemic is imploding and the rats who committed crimes against humanity are panicking

A lot is happening these days with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic, which is rapidly unraveling amid escalating civil unrest and continued revelations about the crimes against humanity that have been perpetrated on the world.

The Freedom Convoy trucker convergence on Ottawa, for example, continues to grow, which prompted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke the Emergencies Act, giving him new dictatorial powers.

Trudeau has already used these powers to terrorize the protesters by arresting some of them and even stripping them of their banking rights.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also been forced to admit that the Operation Warp Speed “vaccines” create negative efficacy, meaning they damage the immune system and render it less able to ward off disease.

Figure 3 in this study by the CDC that was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) corroborates a study out of Denmark, both of which show that covid jabs make a person more prone to infection, not less.

Pfizer whistleblower Brooke Jackson also revealed recently that the drug giant committed massive fraud with its covid jab clinical trials. This revelation dovetailed with an announcement by government authorities in Scotland that covid jab injury and death data will no longer be published because it shows undeniably that the injections are killing people.

They can try to flee, but the plandemic rats will eventually pay for their crimes against humanity

The corporate-controlled media, in a desperate attempt to deter people from protesting against covid jab mandates, is now harassing Freedom Convoy protesters by doxing their identities in fake news articles.

Since it is now obvious that the plandemic sham is falling apart as people wake up to the truth, the lying media has resorted to bullying people who engage in free speech against the government’s dictates.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), one of the leading congressional voices against the covid sham, has still not heard back from the Department of Defense (DoD) about a letter he sent to the agency about the massive spike in injuries and deaths being seen in the U.S. military due to its jab mandates.

The Pentagon’s highly accurate and credible Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) clearly shows that heart problems, neurological damage and other conditions are skyrocketing among fully vaccinated servicemen, and yet the DoD refuses to acknowledge this, let alone provide any explanation for it.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is also overflowing with jab injury cases, but you will not hear a peep about it from the government or from the media because it rips to shreds the Biden regime’s continued false claim that the injections are “safe and effective.”

Excess deaths are also up at least 40 percent, according to the latest life insurance data. This revelation comes as Democrats are suddenly starting to backtrack on their beloved face mask mandates, and possibly soon the jab mandates as well.

A mass awakening is happening, and the perpetrators behind this global hoax are starting to bail. Those fleeing are hoping to exit stage left unnoticed, but it will not be that easy for them once the culmination of their lies catches up with them.

On the other hand, there are many who are now doubling down even as the ship sinks. History will be especially unkind to them, and rightfully so once they are forced to face the music for their crimes against humanity.

“There’s a mind boggling number of guilty people; but fear not, there are people who know what you’ve done and the world community will get the justice it deserves,” is how one of Steve Kirsch’s followers so beautifully put it.

More of the latest news about the collapsing plandemic can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

