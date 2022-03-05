 
Red states pushing for social credit and technocracy as vaccine pass is quietly rolled out

Energy at the Cellular LevelThe National Vaccine Pass has quietly rolled out, and the red states are getting on board. This move is a push toward total social credit and technocracy, but a lot of people are looking the other way.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is ditching its indoor masking guidance, and the omicron variant is loosening its grip. However, many destinations still require travelers to show proof of vaccination, and increasingly the CDC vaccination cards are no longer cutting it.

In the February 28 episode of “World Alternative Media, host Josh Sigurdson told his viewers that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) does not exist, and neither does the omicron strain. He said the COVID-19 vaccines are meant to kill as many people as possible.

While the United States government has not issued a federal digital vaccine pass, the national standard has nevertheless emerged with 21 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico offering accessible smart health cards as verifiable digital proof of vaccination developed through the vaccination credential initiative (VCI).

VCI is a global coalition of public and private stakeholders, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, the Mayo Clinic and other health and tech heavyweights. At least four more states will also be rolling out access to smart health cards.

Dr. Brian Anderson, co-founder of the VCI, said there is a notable uptick in vaccination in states that have officially launched public portals, where individuals can get verifiable vaccination credentials in the form of smart health cards with QR codes.

Vaccine accessibility varies by state, and this could be dangerous, especially considering that the government is advertising it.

Some reports say there is already widespread availability of smart health cards in the United States. More than 200 million Americans can now download, print or store their vaccination records as a QR code. Only when the code is pulled up that the name, date of birth and vaccination information of the individual is visible. No other medical information or personal data are shared.

The code is also digitally signed to ensure that it is issued from a verified location and to prevent forgery.

At an international level, many are also seeing continued interest in a coordinated approach, where governments are going for global social credit. For instance, Canadian provinces have now adopted smart health card verifications, as did Aruba, the Cayman Islands, Singapore, Japan and Africa. (Related: Fauci says 3 shots needed for “full vaccination,” while the double-vaxxed will LOSE their vaccine passports)

The smart health card has already rolled out in Kenya and Rwanda, just the first of 32 African countries on the list. Africans are looking to adopt a digital-first approach to healthcare records, saying that they’re trying to go cashless, pushing their countries to social credit and technocracy.

Sigurdson warned that it is likely that the stats being given by the government and mainstream media are false, as they are trying to create groupthink so that people will go along with the new mandates.

More than a dozen states have already launched their own smart health card portals, and at least seven others turned to a third-party option.

Vaccine passports as surveillance under the guise of health measures

The public needs to distinguish how these documents can be used for public health and how they may violate privacy and threaten security. Details of vaccine passports vary in different jurisdictions, so people should ask what kind of data is actually being collected, how it will be stored and if it is encrypted and protected from crime or misuse.

How the government defines “necessity” is one of the best indicators as to whether or not the country is adopting health policies that primarily deal with COVID, or if they are expanding mass surveillance and movement restricting activities under the guise of public health.

The vaccine passport does not need to include health information that is unrelated to a person’s vaccination status, such as health card numbers or additional personal data. In New York and California, they limit the information to the holder’s legal name, date of birth and COVID-19 related information such as test and vaccine dates, locations and test manufacturer or vaccine type. (Related: Vaccine passports transform society into a dystopian NIGHTMARE, forcing unvaxxed to live like FUGITIVES.)

While it might make sense for some to give up a certain amount of privacy for the greater good of the public, it is not as simple for those not living in democratic societies, where they can be used for mass surveillance and opposition crackdowns in totalitarian regimes.

Vaccine passports may become part of monitoring and managing outbreaks, but they also have the potential for mass surveillance, and the threat to individual security is real, especially in a totalitarian state. For more liberal democracies, it is important to practice prudent foresight to protect the privacy rights of civilians as well.

More related stories:

Anti-vaccine mandate “Freedom Rally” in NYC draws in thousands of supporters.

UK vaccine records to be linked with travel passports, but they dare not call them “vaccine passports”.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reveals globalist plan to undermine freedom through vaccine passports.

Harvard professor exposes vaccine passports as “scientific nonsense”.

Gov. Abbott declares no government-mandated “vaccine passports” in Texas.

Watch the full February 28 episode of “World Alternative Media” below.

https://www.brighteon.com/be3760b7-86bc-4441-8100-1639ba9afcc2

This video is from the “World Alternative Media” channel on Brighteon.com.

Read more articles related to COVID-19 vaccines on Vaccines.news.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

Brighteon.com

TheConversation.com

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.