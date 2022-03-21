Wall Street analyst says covid “vaccines” are the “greatest fraud in history”

“Fully vaccinated” Millennials are reportedly dropping like flies due to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines,” and former Wall Street guru Edward Dowd wants to start a national conversation about it to penetrate the establishment media’s “blackout” of the situation.

“That’s my goal, to just change the conversation, to give people cover,” says Dowd, who used to manage portfolios for the multinational investment firm BlackRock.

“Once the subject is broached, you don’t sound as crazy, if some other guy said it before you,” he told the independent media outlet WND.

With the help of a Wall Street insurance analyst, Dowd discovered that based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Millennial generation has suffered a “Vietnam War event” with more than 61,000 excess deaths between March 2021 and February 2022.

In the fall of 2021, there was a particularly significant “spike” in deaths among jabbed young people that cannot be explained by the so-called “delta” variant, opioid abuse, suicide or other causes.

“The only signal that makes sense to me is the vaccines,” says Dowd, who describes himself as a “futurist” and a “stock picker.”

Trump gave covid jab manufacturers a liability shield

Back in February, Dowd sounded the alarm about Big Pharma’s liability shield concerning covid jab injuries and deaths.

Because of what Congress wrote into the law, which Donald Trump signed off on, just prior to the release of the shots, the pharmaceutical industry cannot be legally held accountable for the carnage caused by these deadly injections.

This liability shield thus allows the likes of Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to continue harming and killing people, and getting away with it.

“You don’t have to agree with me, but I’m hoping that this starts a national conversation,” Dowd says about his revelations. “And let’s have Senate hearings, let’s get some experts involved.”

Dowd is open to a good debate, but he says that nobody is willing to challenge him on any of his claims.

“So far, the mainstream media doesn’t seem to have any interest in what we are saying,” he laments.

During the timeframe from March 2021 through February 2022, Dowd identified an 84 percent increase in excess mortality among young people between 25 and 40. This represents the highest increase in excess deaths among any age group last year, including older people.

The excess death rate among Millennials was actually seven times higher than it was in the so-called “Silent Generation,” which includes people older than 85.

Dowd is mostly just interpreting and analyzing data that is publicly available while his insurance expert colleague is “doing the heavy lifting” of compiling it.

His project partner, who has actuarial training, has analyzed the insurance industry on Wall Street for seven years. This person is currently presenting the data to a financial group and will eventually reveal his identity.

As for Pfizer, which attempted to hide its clinical trial data from the public for 75 years, Dowd says that this amounts to “clinical fraud.”

Brook Jackson, a whistleblower who came forward to expose the scam, “basically was asked to participate in a cover-up” after blowing the whistle on it. She was eventually fired for telling the truth.

“The thing to remember about the insurance industry is that they make money by predicting health-care issues and death-rate issues – and they do that fairly accurately, and with precision,” Dowd says about the quality of the data upon which he is relying.

“So any disruption to that upsets their business model, and this is a big disruption.”

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

WND.com

DrEddyMD.com

