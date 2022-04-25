Antidepressants do not make people happier, study finds

Researchers from Saudi Arabia have found that people who take antidepressant pharmaceuticals are just as miserable and unhappy as people who do not.

Rather than helping to improve happiness levels, antidepressants do nothing, at best. At worst, they cause horrific side effects that can lead to suicide or homicide (Related: Remember when Big Pharma started trying to push antidepressants on dogs?).

Scientists from King Saud University, in partnership with doctors from the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom, say a better approach, at least to start, is group therapy sessions rather than pills.

In England between 2017 and 2018, some 7.3 million adults, or 17 percent of the population, were taking antidepressants. This is the latest time frame for which data are available.

Among the most common drugs prescribed were citalopram, sertraline, and fluoxetine, which are sold under the brand names Celexa, Zoloft, and Prozac, respectively.

In the United States between 2015 and 2018, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some 27.6 million people over the age of 18, or 13.2 percent of the population, were taking the same drugs.

Taking antidepressants is pointless and will likely only harm you

The new study, which was published in the journal PLoS One, included data on all adults in the country who have been diagnosed with depression but who are not being institutionalized.

The average age of the participants was 48, and the majority, 67.9 percent, were women. More than half were antidepressant users while 43 percent were not on medication despite having a clinical diagnosis.

When they were first identified by the database, as well as two years afterward, the participants’ Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) scores were evaluated by the research team.

This measure is used by the CDC as an indicator of “quality of life,” both mentally and physically, and is determined by having patients answer a variety of questions about their well-being.

Both mental and physical health questions are included, with healthy people scoring, on average, around a 90 on the scale.

Over the course of two years, mental health scores increased in both groups while physical scores declined. For those taking antidepressants, mental health scores increased 2.9 percent from an average of 40.32 to 41.50. Physical health scores, conversely, fell 1.5 percent from 42.5 to 41.85.

Non-users of antidepressants saw their mental health scores increase 2.2 percent from 42.99 to 43.92. Their physical scores, conversely, dropped 1.3 percent from 43.86 to 43.31.

Statistically speaking, according to Dr. Omar Almohammed, a clinical pharmacist at the Saudi university, there is no difference in health outcomes between those who take antidepressants versus those who do not.

This strongly suggests, if not proves, that antidepressants do not in any way improve quality of life, and may actually make it much worse due to the side effects.

“In this study, the people who received antidepressants had worse quality of life, and are likely to have been more severely depressed than those who did not,” said Dr. Gemma Lewis, a psychiatrist at University College London, about the findings, her opinion being that the drugs may still be helping people somehow.

“This type of bias is difficult to eliminate in a naturalistic study like this, which does not involve an experimental design. Clinical trials with experimental designs have found that antidepressants improve mental health-related quality of life.”

Other Western academics offered similar input in support of the drugs, suggesting that there are very different perceptions between the West and the East when it comes to this particular class of pharmaceutical drug.

“It’s called the ‘dirty little secret of psychology,” wrote someone in the comments at the Daily Mail.

“Almost all peer-reviewed, double-blind studies have shown that taking antidepressants is no more effective than a placebo (a sugar pill) unless there is a severe pathology behind the problem.”

More related news can be found at PsychDrugWatch.com.

Ethan Huff

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

