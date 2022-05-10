Using one of psychology’s oldest research tools, the Asch Conformity Experiment, the facilitators of the entire COVID pandemic convinced nearly 5 billion people to go against what they know as real and valid, and make “safety” choices based on what they thought the “masses” were also making. Billions of human beings across planet earth, from every continent and every country, conformed to what they believed most of the others were doing. As very social creatures, the majority of humans want to be “accepted,” “liked,” and not “buck the system.” It’s called conformity and the fear of non-conformity, and this grand experiment could be costing every last one of them their health, livelihood, human rights, medical freedoms, and every last penny they have.

Sheeple syndrome: Facing total disbelief about their choices, billions still went along just to “fit in” with the masses

Would you declare the color purple is orange if everyone around you did so first, even though you were looking right at it and knew it was purple? What if 10 other people all said orange first? What if 100, or 1,000, or 1 million people said it was orange, what would you say, while your choice was being recorded for everyone to know? Then, what if you said purple, just to conform, but found out later that everyone who said orange were actors, told to say orange, plus other fake answers from fake people? Would you still go “against the grain” the next time you knew the truth, but your answer/choice was going to be different than that of the “masses?”

The Solomon Asch Conformity Experiment has been conducted on the world’s stage. A “virus” that was no more deadly than the seasonal flu, was purported to be the next Black Plague, and the masses were made to believe that everyone was getting vaccinated and wearing masks to “save themselves” from sure death. That’s what vaccine passports were really about, to show everyone how “dumb” and “reckless” they were if they did not get one. Get it? The fear of non-conformity drove the sheeple to get deadly blood-clotting vaccines and wear oxygen-depriving masks all day long.

A worldwide narrative about COVID-19 convinced billions of people to go completely against their own better judgment and “conform”

Most people know that vaccines take years to develop in laboratories and must go through extensive clinical trials before they are cast in the public domain for mass injection. The COVID vaccines were rushed to market and even labeled “for emergency authorization” and “emergency use” only. In other words, billions of people KNEW they were taking part in a dangerous experiment, but chose to do so because the mass media made them THINK everyone else was conforming, before they even did.

Most humans, while wearing a mask, would admit they cannot breathe properly, and would remove it after a short period of time, using common sense to understand it would affect their health and well-being if they kept wearing it, all day, everywhere they went. The narrative was the opposite though and convinced them that it was “safe and effective” to cut off 20 percent of your oxygen supply all day, to save yourself from COVID-19, another concocted conspiracy theory never proven to be real (the pandemic “virus” still has yet to be isolated in a lab). That’s why PCR tests are all fake. They’re just another tool of the Asch Conformity Experiment.

COVID-19 was never proven deadly to healthy humans, or teenagers, or children, or babies. Yet the narrative has convinced young healthy people of all ages to get jabbed with experimental gene manipulating “technology,” including parents getting their children vaccinated, over and over, with this dangerous and deadly “injection” experiment, when they’re not even really “vaccines” at all. Conformity is the mass-murdering fulcrum of the whole experiment. So many people are afraid of not doing what the “masses” seem to be doing, whether or not that is fact or fiction, doesn’t even matter.

Watch and learn how and why nearly 5 billion people worldwide are willing to take part in a grand experiment where they can get sick and die soon just for making WRONG choices they believe most other people are making.

The Solomon Asch Conformity Experiment

https://rumble.com/v141uyp-the-solomon-asch-conformity-experiment.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 The Solomon Asch Conformity Experiment

If you don’t believe this is going on in the FAKE NEWS right now about COVID-19, then you are gravely mistaken. Watch the news lie to the world using the same fake narrative.

https://rumble.com/v141xkb-multiple-local-news-stations-say-the-same-thing-verbatim.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 Multiple local news stations say the same thing verbatim

Bookmark Vaccines news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental COVID “vaccines” that cause blood clots and other horrific side effects.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

SimplyPsychology.org

TheBurningPlatform.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts