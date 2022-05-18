Noted financial analyst says while COVID pandemic wanes, excess mortality persists, likely due to vaccines

A financial analyst and former portfolio manager for multinational investment giant BlackRock said in a stunning interview last week on Real America’s Voice “War Room: Pandemic” broadcast that despite the waning COVID-19 outbreak, America continues to experience “excess mortality” rates, possibly due to the vaccines.

“While the COVID pandemic is winding down, excess mortality remains elevated to the surprise of many executives,” analyst Ed Dowd told host Steve Bannon. “Some are blaming” a phenomenon known as “long COVID, especially in the insurance industry.”

He went on to say that funeral homes “were expecting their business to drop off” but instead “it has not,” Dowd continued.

The analyst said that the top manager of Service Corporation International, a funeral home company, announced during an earnings call last week that the firm beat first-quarter earnings expectations by 10 percent, which was shocking to executives.

According to a tweet, Dowd quoted the executive as saying: “And again, it’s not just COVID that we’re seeing… This is, these are excess deaths, levels of mortality that are higher than what we’ve expected, even when you try to back out COVID.”

Dowd also mentioned that another major funeral home company posted increased earnings of more than 3.5 percent during the first quarter, and up a total of 9 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021, both of which were also unexpected.

“So, the smoking gun at the end of the line in the funeral homes [is] the insurance companies saw group life death benefits” come down from the fourth quarter but the levels of payouts are still elevated 20-30 percent beyond expectations, Dowd said.

According to his analysis, all told, the U.S. is still experiencing a 20-percent rise year-over-year — taking COVID into account — than normal through the first quarter.

At that point, Bannon interjected to ask Dowd his opinion as to what he believes is taking place — whether the excess deaths are due to mental fallout from extended lockdowns, whether the vaccines are causing them, or something else.

“When we saw the all-cause mortality for the millennials, I’m blaming the vaccine,” Down responded. “You can blame suicides and fentanyl deaths, but remember, in group life (insurance claims), these are employed, working-age people that tend not to overdose on fentanyl and commit suicide. There’s definitely, those things are at play, but I’ve seen people back out the numbers and they’re still elevated with excess mortality.”

“And the lockdowns, you gotta remember, that was 2020. We really haven’t had lockdowns since the end of 2021 or even today, so this is above and beyond,” Dowd continued. “You know, we’re all hearing the anecdotes. I have anecdotes in my circle (of contacts) of mysterious sudden deaths of relatively healthy people. So this is a national crisis in my mind.”

In a March interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his “Defender” podcast, Dowd said he believes that the Food and Drug Administration is in “cover-up” mode regarding the safety shortcuts taken by vaccine makers.

“The FDA is in on the cover-up, something went down. The other tip for me was in November of last year, a friend of mine from the biotech industry discovered that Pfizer had failed their all-cause mortality endpoint. And that was not available to us when this fanfare occurred in November of 2020, when they all got excited about 95 percent efficacy,” he said.

Dowd concluded that “the FDA didn’t really look at this clinical trial data” yet rushed it through due to political pressure or “maybe straight-up bribes,” but either way, he said, the vaccines should have never been approved.

To Dowd’s point, CNN reported last month that U.S. life expectancy has been falling for two straight years at a level not seen since the World War II era.

