America at war: Excess deaths mount after COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, mandates

“CDC data show the millennial generation suffered a Vietnam War event in the second half of 2021, with more than 61,000 excess deaths in that age group. That’s according to analysis by a former Wall Street executive known for his number crunching abilities,” Brannon Howse reported during the March 16 edition of “World View Report” on Brighteon.TV.

“Let that sink in folks, a ‘Vietnam War event’ in the second half of 2021, with more than 61,000 excess deaths in millennial age-group.”

Edward Dowd, a former portfolio manager for the multinational investment firm BlackRock, posted the results of the analysis he did with an insurance industry expert on the social media platform GETTR.

Citing more figures, Dowd said the over 65 generation saw 306,000 excess deaths in the second half of last year until February. “That is a World War II event,” said Dowd, noting over 291,000 Americans died in the war. (Related: Excess deaths soaring in every country where covid “vaccine” uptake is high: data.)

Dowd also pointed out that there’s a little over 1.1 million excess deaths in the U.S. since the pandemic began, which “equates to 4,000 World Trade Center events.”

Excess deaths are typically defined as the difference between the observed numbers of deaths in specific time periods and expected numbers of deaths in the same time periods.

“We the people” against Dem tyrants

It’s not a coincidence that the number of excess deaths soared at the height of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) mass vaccination campaign last year, particularly following President Joe Biden’s announcement of vaccine mandates and the rollout of booster shots. (Related: Lawmakers line up to urge Supreme Court to toss out Biden’s unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate.)

“The millennial age-group experienced 84 percent excess death in the fall and winter of 2021. So excess deaths accelerated when mandates and boosters hit,” Dowd said. “This is a worldwide tragedy. And it’s a war. And whether the government knew it, they’re currently at war on their own people. And it’s the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

This war has been raging since the pandemic officially started in early March 2020. Before the advent of COVID-19 vaccines, governments around the world settled for a more primitive weapon called lockdown to curb the population.

A study by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) revealed that lockdowns imposed by governments have led to an increase in excess deaths.

After analyzing data from 44 countries and all 50 states in the U.S., the authors of the study found that stay-at-home mandates resulted in either no change or significant spikes in excess deaths. They also found that countries and states with longer duration of lockdowns had higher excess deaths.

Tyrannical mandates are crimes against humanity

An article published by Waking Times last year said that lockdown mandates “should be regarded as a crime against humanity.” It stated that “policymakers were rash, reactionary and criminally negligent.”

“Blood is on their hands, and a lot of it. The decision of lawmakers to enact these policies is directly contributory to the deaths of countless people. They are culpable, and liability should most certainly be applicable,” the article said.

As unemployment surged and mental-health and substance-abuse treatment programs were interrupted by lockdowns, the reported levels of anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts increased dramatically – as did alcohol sales and fatal drug overdoses. (Related: Science: It’s the lockdowns causing “excess deaths,” not coronavirus.)

In 2020, the number of people killed in motor vehicle accidents in the U.S. rose to the highest level in more than a decade, even though Americans did significantly less driving than in 2019. It was the steepest annual increase in the fatality rate per mile traveled in nearly a century, apparently due to more substance abuse and more high-speed driving on empty roads.

Among Americans aged 15 to 54, there were roughly 56,000 excess deaths from March to November 2020, of which about 22,000 involved COVID-19 – leaving 34,000 from other causes.

Reports pointed to some obvious lockdown-related factors. There was a sharp decline in visits to emergency rooms and an increase in fatal heart attacks due to failure to receive prompt treatment. Fewer people were screened for cancer. Social isolation contributed to excess deaths from dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Lockdown mandates, vaccine mandates or whatever tyrannical mandates the governments have imposed during the pandemic, all likely led to a huge number of deaths. It’s increasingly becoming obvious that dramatically reducing the population is their endgame.

“This is death by government mandate or democide – death by government. That’s what’s going on here,” Dowd said.

Follow Vaccines.news for more news related to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch below the March 16 edition of the “World View Report” with Brannon Howse. You can catch the program every weekday at 9-9:30 p.m. on Brighteon.TV.

https://www.brighteon.com/4de03d84-d1a3-4f15-9ba2-848658ab211a

