Former BlackRock advisor says Pfizer colluded with FDA to hide data that shows COVID “vaccine” clinical trials FAILED

Investment advisor Edward Dowd, who used to work for BlackRock, told Naomi Wolf in a recent interview that pharmaceutical giant Pfizer colluded with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to hide unfavorable clinical trial data showing that the Pfizer-BioNTech Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) "vaccine" is not safe and effective.

As the truth comes out, Dowd said, investors are pulling out of COVID jab manufacturer stocks, which include not just Pfizer but also Moderna and others.

From 2002 to 2012, just to give you a background into his expertise on the subject, Dowd grew BlackRock’s growth strategy from $2 billion to $14 billion.

After being introduced by Wolf as a “courageous, well-informed whistleblower,” Dowd proceeded to explain how his initial concerns about taking the experimental injections himself led him down a research path that uncovered major fraud and corruption.

“I learned from a friend in the biotech industry that Pfizer had failed its all-cause mortality endpoint in the initial trial,” Dowd said. “All-cause mortality is the gold standard in any drug trial at the FDA. When you fail that endpoint, the drug is not approved.”

When Big Pharma and the FDA both expressed unwillingness to release any safety data for the injections, Dowd grew even more skeptical about them. This compelled him to come out publicly to reveal his discoveries.

“I got [louder] about fraud when the FDA decided to hide the clinical data for 75 years,” Dowd explained.

“I’m an investor, so let me just say how I think about the world. I don’t wait for people to tell me what just happened. My job was to come up with an analysis, mosaic and investment thesis, and then over time I’d be proven right.”

“So, I don’t wait for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal or the Washington Post to tell me anything. Because by the time that happens, the opportunity to make money is lost. So, I started screaming fraud as soon as I saw that – because it’s unprecedented to hide data from the public.”

Global economy is about to go up in flames

Earlier in the year, Dowd also spoke with Steve Bannon about the impending global debt bubble collapse, declaring that “we’re at the end.”

Pfizer and Moderna, Dowd revealed during that appearance, are modern-day versions of Enron in that they are both inherently fraudulent companies.

“I also have a thesis as to what is going on at Pfizer and Moderna, and how those companies are probably fraudulent,” Dowd said at that time. “These vaccines were pushed through and I think the clinical trial data is fraud.”

“I want to liken what’s gone on here to what happened during the great financial crisis. We had rating agencies, third-party verification sources that were able to perpetuate the fraud because the money got too big. Their institutions became corrupted with the institutional imperative and they got AAA ratings, which we all know in hindsight those were not AAA ratings.”

Dowd said that many on Wall Street are listening to him, albeit fearfully, because they know he knows what he is talking about. Many of them are also fully jabbed, and are now concerned about the long-term health effects of what they have done to their bodies.

Neither the mainstream media nor the government, Dowd said, are going to save anyone from what is currently unfolding. The truth is being revealed at breakneck speed, and soon it will be impossible for those who committed crimes against humanity to hide any longer from the consequences.

To keep up with the latest news coverage about the COVID-19 "vaccine" fraud, be sure to visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

NaturalNews.com

Latero-Flora™ is a probiotic supplement that supports gut health by populating the digestive tract with beneficial Bacillus laterosporus (B.O.D.™) bacteria.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

