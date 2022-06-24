Self-spreading vaccines: Scientists are creating vaccines that spread like a disease

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more.Scientists are now creating vaccines that spread like a disease, an effort that obviously targets people who continue to refuse getting injected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. This form of bioweapon could very well mark the end of the human race – or perhaps just certain races.

Filippa Lentzos and Guy Reeves recently wrote about the self-spreading vaccines for the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

“A small, but growing number of scientists think it’s possible to exploit the self-propagating properties of viruses and use them to spread immunity instead of disease. Can we beat viruses like the SARS-CoV-2, the [Wuhan coronavirus], at their own game?” they wrote. “For at least 20 years, scientists have been experimenting with such self-spreading vaccines, work that continues to this day, and which has gained the attention of the U.S. military.” (Related: Self-spreading vaccines being developed right now could put society at grave risk of an uncontrolled, endless plague.)

As Lentzos and Reeves noted, self-spreading vaccines are essentially “genetically engineered viruses” that can easily spread through populations in the same way as other infectious diseases. But if engineered according to their actual parameters, these viruses will confer protection rather than cause disease.

“Built on the chassis of a benign virus, the vaccines have genetic material from a pathogen added to them that stimulates the creation of antibodies or white blood cells in ‘infected’ hosts.”

Creating self-spreading vaccines will have dangerous consequences

Lentzos and Reeves pointed out that once the self-spreading vaccines are released, scientists developing them will no longer be in control of them or the virus that the vaccines were supposedly created to combat.

“It could mutate, as viruses naturally do. It may jump species. It will cross borders,” wrote Lentzos and Reeves. “There will be unexpected outcomes and unintended consequences. There always are.”

Furthermore, Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, warned that the technology used to create self-replicating vaccines could easily be repurposed to develop biological weapons – and there is already historical precedent for this.

During apartheid-era South Africa, the racist government had a program to develop bioweapons for covert assassinations, codenamed Project Coast. One of the weapons the project attempted to develop was a self-replicating anti-fertility vaccine. This so-called vaccine would be used primarily on Black women and without their knowledge.

The idea behind Project Coast was developed at a time when the apartheid government of South Africa was concerned over the explosion in the country’s mixed-race populations.

Adams said adding infertility ingredients to vaccines also has precedent. International aid organizations regularly give women in Africa vaccines laced with hCG, an infertility chemical.

“They were going to inject Black women … with this self-replicating vaccine and then this was going to spread to other women, and then they were going to have infertility,” said Adams. “So, they were weaponizing the spread in order to achieve depopulation.”

“This is not anything new folks,” Adams continued. “They’ve just now figured out how to really deploy it.”

Lentzos and Reeves noted that it does not take a “massive leap of the imagination” to see how the apartheid South African infertility vaccine project would have benefited if they had known how to create self-replicating vaccines.

Worse yet, Lentzos and Reeves warned that the self-spreading vaccine technology could be further combined with advancements in pharmacogenomics, drug development and personalized medicine.

“Taken together, these strands of research could help enable ultra-targeted biological warfare,” they wrote.

Learn more about the depopulation agenda at Depopulation.news.

Watch this video from Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, as he explains Project Coast, a race-based depopulation program using bioweapons disguised as vaccines.

https://rumble.com/v19gazt-project-coast-a-race-based-depopulation-program-using-bioweapons-disguised-.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Project Coast, a race-based depopulation program using bioweapons disguised as vaccines

This video can be found in the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com.

More related articles:

“Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda” film exposes WHO for engaging in vaccine “population control experiment.”

Holocaust survivor: Nazi-era policies and COVID policies share many similarities.

Scientists now plotting the use of “self-spreading” vaccines to inoculate more people.

Lance Johnson releases Vax Freedom Guide to help individuals, healthcare professionals, parents and policymakers defend health freedom.

VACCINE HOLOCAUST now accelerating: VAERS data show nearly 4,000% increase in vaccine deaths in 2021 (so far) vs. the entire year of 2020.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

Rumble.com

TheBulletin.org

ISSAfrica.org

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.