Vanderbilt finally agrees to heart transplant for unvaccinated six-month-old baby following negative press, petitions

After his evangelical parents fought Vanderbilt’s discriminatory policies that insist unvaccinated children must die rather than receive proper medical care, August might just get the heart transplant he needs in time – but keep praying.

An article published by Tennessee Stands in which little August’s mother Hannah blasted Vanderbilt’s vaccine “ultimatum” appears to have pushed the hospital system to finally do the right thing rather than allow the un-jabbed boy to die.

“August was placed on a ventilator, and they have been scrambling to keep him stable ever since,” Hannah Stoll wrote in the June 24 post. “His heart cannot even function well enough to help him breathe. He is in terrible condition. He is dying.”

“I firmly believe with absolute confidence that it is despicable, unethical, heartless, and disgusting to withhold a heart from a 6-month-old baby over this,” she continued.

It remains unclear which vaccines Vanderbilt had ordered for August as a condition for him to be added to the transplant list. We know from the official U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccine schedule, though, that six-month-old babies are recommended to get jabbed against hepatitis B, rotavirus, tetanus, pneumococcal, polio and haemophilus influenzae, and most hospitals now at least strongly recommend a covid jab as well.

Fight for your health freedom rights, America

Vanderbilt, as we have reported in the past, is affiliated with all sorts of pro-vaccine groups that are highly intolerant of the unvaccinated.

In this case, the “elitist” institution appears to have decided that only babies who receive every injection commanded by the CDC and its Big Pharma partners will be eligible for organ transplants through the Nashville-area hospital system.

Since the Stolls chose not to vaccinate little August, Vanderbilt told them tough luck, which was basically a death sentence. The family never stopped fighting, though, and widespread media coverage coupled with petitions and articles finally caused Vanderbilt to cave.

This is the power of protest in action, by the way. Even when it seems to be against all odds, standing up for what is right and never backing down, especially when your own family member’s life is on the line, is worth the fight.

As a little background into August’s condition, he had to be rushed to the hospital at just 12 days old because he “almost died from heart failure,” according to his parents. August was in and out of the hospital in the months that followed, including for open-heart surgery on June 8.

The procedure was completed and initially believed to be a success, but doctors later notified the family that it did not go as planned and that August needed to be vaccinated.

Unless the Stolls obeyed Vanderbilt’s orders, young August would be left to harm, which goes against the very tenets of medicine in that it violates the do no harm principles to which every doctor swears before being allowed to practice.

“I believe loading August’s body on these [vaccines] will kill him,” his mother wrote at the time. “I believe it is within my rights as a parent to choose this for him. I believe that this doctor holding this over us is motivated by ego.”

After a long fight, however, the Stolls were successful in their fight and now August is at least on the transplant list. Hopefully he receives the heart he needs in time to survive.

