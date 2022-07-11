Amazon, Bill Gates, China buying up land all over the US in run up to Great Reset agenda

Amazon, Bill Gates and Communist China are buying up property all over the United States to create concentration camps in preparation for the Great Reset.

“What are they planning? … Well, they’re planning to build camps. They’re planning to build FEMA camps,” warned Josh Sigurdson of World Alternative Media. “I think it’s pretty clear at this point that they’re readying the camps, they’re readying the FEMA camps, they’re readying the property to create … GMO food for the food rations to come, which will be coming very soon … because they are controlled collapsing the supply chain.”

Amazon shifting business model by taking property acquisition and development in-house

Despite drastically scaling back its warehouse square footage in recent months due to the surge in energy and labor costs, Amazon is still continuing to purchase land and properties all over the United States.

Amazon has been expanding its property empire since 2020 when the already-gargantuan company began searching for property in key U.S. markets. One of Amazon’s most recent purchases is a 193-acre plot of land outside Round Rock, Texas. So far, Amazon has purchased around 4,000 acres of empty land since 2020.

Amazon used to rely heavily on developers to find, purchase and build new offices and warehouses on different properties. Now that Amazon is taking large parts of the property acquisition and development process in-house, it will be able to keep prying eyes away from its land holdings and have a lot more control over how its new properties are developed.

Bill Gates, China, buying up farmland all over America

The Fufeng Group, a Shandong, China-based company specializing in the production of flavor enhancers and sugar substitutes, has just paid $2.6 million to buy 300 acres of farmland in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Coincidentally, this piece of land is located near an Air Force base that houses sensitive drone technology.

“China no doubt wants information on U.S. drones and is happy to own land in the U.S.,” wrote Joe Hoft for the Gateway Pundit.

It should also be noted that Grand Forks is just 40 miles away from Grafton, where a limited liability company owned by Bill Gates recently paid $13 million for over 2,000 acres of prime potato farmland. (Related: Why is Bill Gates buying up farmland across America?.)

The tech giant had to fight tooth and nail for his LLC’s purchase of the land to be approved, including fighting state law in the courts. This whole incident was received very poorly by North Dakotans.

“I’ve gotten a big earful on this from clear across the state, it’s not even from that neighborhood,” said North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring during an interview with a local television station. “Those people are upset, but there are others that are just livid about this.”

This is just Gates’ latest land acquisition. The billionaire technocrat is already considered to be America’s top private farmland owner. He currently owns over 270,000 acres of agricultural real estate. This makes all of the land Gates owns twice as large as the U.S. territory of Guam in the western Pacific.

