Obvious agenda: Biden forces hospitals in the US to fire unvaccinated nurses while sending American taxpayer dollars overseas to pay the salaries of Ukrainian nurses

Another $1.7 billion is being sent off to Ukraine, compliments of the Biden regime – meaning American taxpayers.

A press release from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) explains that fake president Joe Biden is simply filling his “commitment to President Zelenskyy” by sending even more “direct budgetary aid” – even as Americans struggle amid record inflation and a crumbling economy to put gas in their cars and food on their tables.

“This contribution was made possible with generous bipartisan support from Congress,” the announcement states, revealing that both Democrats and Republicans are colluding to shovel as much American money off to Ukraine as they can get away with.

“The additional resources provided by the United States, through the World Bank, will alleviate the acute budget deficit caused by Putin’s brutal war of aggression and ensure the Ukrainian government can continue operating and responding to critical needs, including delivery of essential services such as healthcare by paying the salaries of healthcare workers.”

Is Biden the fake president of America or Ukraine?

That last part about “paying the salaries of healthcare workers” in Ukraine is a real doozy considering the Biden regime is responsible for the mass firing of American healthcare workers who refused to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

American workers in other sectors of the economy are also being laid off for the same reason, or because of the ongoing economic crisis, which is being driven by supply chain issues, fuel shortages, Wall Street corruption, Federal Reserve fiat printing and so much more.

Rather than address these things on behalf of Americans, Biden’s number-one focus right now seems to be to Ukraine. The Biden regime’s Ukraine First approach is leaving Americans in the dust, in other words.

“To date, USAID has provided $4 billion in direct budgetary support to the Government of Ukraine,” the Biden regime proudly announced.

“These resources have helped the Ukrainian government continue carrying out core functions – for example, keeping gas and electricity flowing to hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure, supporting the provision of humanitarian supplies to citizens, and continuing to pay the salaries of civil servants and teachers.”

There is no other way to put it than to say that the Biden regime is committing treason by directly funding a foreign regime at the expense of taxpaying American citizens. The real question is: Why are Americans still allowing this to happen?

“We’re going to make Ukraine the 53rd state,” joked a commenter on a story about the fresh batch of “aid” – though this is clearly no laughing matter, seeing as how actual American citizens are suffering tremendously due to their leadership’s unspeakable corruption and evil.

“Does Biden not have any supervision of the vast amount of money he is giving to Ukraine?” asked another. “Are no checks and balances in place to prevent this kind of abuse of the American taxpayers? Is this simply money laundering?”

The answer to all of these questions, in succession, is no, he does not; no, checks and balances are apparently gone; and yes, this is money laundering right in front of our faces. And Atlas shrugged.

“Hunter is handling the books on this deal,” joked another.

“We will probably never know the extent of how great a grift hub Ukraine was / is,” wrote someone else.

“With Putin eliminating the available real estate, it’s full speed ahead to get what they can while they can. As long as we have money that they can create out of thin air, grift will be happening somewhere.”

Ethan Huff

