Obvious agenda: Biden forces hospitals in the US to fire unvaccinated nurses while sending American taxpayer dollars overseas to pay the salaries of Ukrainian nurses

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.Another $1.7 billion is being sent off to Ukraine, compliments of the Biden regime – meaning American taxpayers.

press release from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) explains that fake president Joe Biden is simply filling his “commitment to President Zelenskyy” by sending even more “direct budgetary aid” – even as Americans struggle amid record inflation and a crumbling economy to put gas in their cars and food on their tables.

“This contribution was made possible with generous bipartisan support from Congress,” the announcement states, revealing that both Democrats and Republicans are colluding to shovel as much American money off to Ukraine as they can get away with.

“The additional resources provided by the United States, through the World Bank, will alleviate the acute budget deficit caused by Putin’s brutal war of aggression and ensure the Ukrainian government can continue operating and responding to critical needs, including delivery of essential services such as healthcare by paying the salaries of healthcare workers.”

Is Biden the fake president of America or Ukraine?

That last part about “paying the salaries of healthcare workers” in Ukraine is a real doozy considering the Biden regime is responsible for the mass firing of American healthcare workers who refused to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

American workers in other sectors of the economy are also being laid off for the same reason, or because of the ongoing economic crisis, which is being driven by supply chain issues, fuel shortages, Wall Street corruption, Federal Reserve fiat printing and so much more.

Rather than address these things on behalf of Americans, Biden’s number-one focus right now seems to be to Ukraine. The Biden regime’s Ukraine First approach is leaving Americans in the dust, in other words.

“To date, USAID has provided $4 billion in direct budgetary support to the Government of Ukraine,” the Biden regime proudly announced.

“These resources have helped the Ukrainian government continue carrying out core functions – for example, keeping gas and electricity flowing to hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure, supporting the provision of humanitarian supplies to citizens, and continuing to pay the salaries of civil servants and teachers.”

There is no other way to put it than to say that the Biden regime is committing treason by directly funding a foreign regime at the expense of taxpaying American citizens. The real question is: Why are Americans still allowing this to happen?

“We’re going to make Ukraine the 53rd state,” joked a commenter on a story about the fresh batch of “aid” – though this is clearly no laughing matter, seeing as how actual American citizens are suffering tremendously due to their leadership’s unspeakable corruption and evil.

“Does Biden not have any supervision of the vast amount of money he is giving to Ukraine?” asked another. “Are no checks and balances in place to prevent this kind of abuse of the American taxpayers? Is this simply money laundering?”

The answer to all of these questions, in succession, is no, he does notno, checks and balances are apparently gone; and yes, this is money laundering right in front of our faces. And Atlas shrugged.

“Hunter is handling the books on this deal,” joked another.

“We will probably never know the extent of how great a grift hub Ukraine was / is,” wrote someone else.

“With Putin eliminating the available real estate, it’s full speed ahead to get what they can while they can. As long as we have money that they can create out of thin air, grift will be happening somewhere.”

The latest news about the Biden regime can be found at Treason.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

USAID.gov

DrEddyMD.com

Cell Fuzion™ is an advanced antioxidant formula that protects cells against harmful free radicals and environmental toxins. It also supports healthy aging.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.