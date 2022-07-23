Great reset in motion: Thousands of people are dying “unexpectedly” every week in the post-covid era

Energy at the Cellular LevelFor the week ending July 8, 2022, 10,232 deaths were recorded by the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), 432 of which were recorded as being related to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). This is nearly 1,000 more deaths than normal compared to pre-covid levels, a trend that has been going on for at least the past 11 weeks.

“Excess deaths,” as they call them, have been noteworthy ever since Chinese Virus injections were first introduced. Many now believe that the cause is the shot, which is why there have been calls to end the jabbing and boosting agenda.

“This is not just a U.K. phenomenon,” said Dr. John Campbell, PhD, in a July 6, 2022, video. “This is an international phenomenon.”

Dr. Campbell earned his doctorate from the University of Bolton in 2013, with an emphasis on teaching biosciences in the context of national and international nurse education. His YouTube channel, which boasts some 2.39 million subscribers, contains many videos about the Fauci Flu and the lies that are being told about it.

“Way more people are dying than we would expect based on the previous five years,” he says. “What is going on here? This is too many to be a statistical artifact. This is a genuine effect.”

Covid “vaccines” are a form of mass genocide

Dr. Michael Yeadon, a former vice president at Pfizer, has also come forward with claims that Chinese Virus injections are, in fact, responsible for the excess deaths phenomenon now being seen all around the world.

Prior to Operation Warp Speed, death rates were mostly stable and generally predictable. Now, more people are dying than usual, and there is only one obvious culprit: the jabs.

Even if you exclude the deaths that are being blamed on covid and not the jabs, there is still an excess of them that cannot be explained by anything other than the jabs, Campbell says.

“Excluding that data, the excess death rate in 2022 for England and Wales is 16.6 percent combined, and 18.2 percent just in Wales alone,” write Jennifer Margulis and Joe Wang for The Epoch Times.

One young boy, 14-year-old Ted Sanderson, died suddenly at his school, Woodham Academy, on June 21. Sanderson received his covid injections as recommended by the government, and now his life is over.

That same day, another person named Chris Houghton-Rai collapsed while working his job at a Toyota dealership. For 90 minutes, paramedics tried to revive him but were unable to stop his sudden death.

About a week later, a retired professional soccer player named Gary Pearson, who had just taken on a new job as a soccer team manager, collapsed at his home. Two weeks prior, Pearson had received heart surgery and was “expected to make a complete recovery.”

That did not happen, though, as Pearson, who was described by his friends as being “fit and healthy,” died for no apparent reason. Like Houghton-Rai, paramedics tried to revive Pearson but to no avail.

While plandemic-induced stress and isolation may have also played a role in some of the excess deaths, leading to fatal conditions like cancer that were left either undiagnosed or untreated, the biggest elephant in the room is the injections.

Some post-injection deaths are immediate, but others take weeks or even months to develop. It all depends on a person’s immune capacity as well as any pre-existing conditions that may exist.

Neurologist Dr. Tom Lowry, MD, a concussion and musculoskeletal expert based out of San Antonio, says he and his colleagues are likewise seeing an uptick in neurological damage ever since the jabs were introduced – and young people are especially prone to these conditions, he says.

“We should be doing autopsies on every one of these young people,” Lowry is quoted as saying. “If we did, we would know for sure within six months what is actually going on.”

More Fauci Flu shot-related news can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.