Great reset in motion: Thousands of people are dying “unexpectedly” every week in the post-covid era

For the week ending July 8, 2022, 10,232 deaths were recorded by the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), 432 of which were recorded as being related to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). This is nearly 1,000 more deaths than normal compared to pre-covid levels, a trend that has been going on for at least the past 11 weeks.

“Excess deaths,” as they call them, have been noteworthy ever since Chinese Virus injections were first introduced. Many now believe that the cause is the shot, which is why there have been calls to end the jabbing and boosting agenda.

“This is not just a U.K. phenomenon,” said Dr. John Campbell, PhD, in a July 6, 2022, video. “This is an international phenomenon.”

Dr. Campbell earned his doctorate from the University of Bolton in 2013, with an emphasis on teaching biosciences in the context of national and international nurse education. His YouTube channel, which boasts some 2.39 million subscribers, contains many videos about the Fauci Flu and the lies that are being told about it.

“Way more people are dying than we would expect based on the previous five years,” he says. “What is going on here? This is too many to be a statistical artifact. This is a genuine effect.”

Covid “vaccines” are a form of mass genocide

Dr. Michael Yeadon, a former vice president at Pfizer, has also come forward with claims that Chinese Virus injections are, in fact, responsible for the excess deaths phenomenon now being seen all around the world.

Prior to Operation Warp Speed, death rates were mostly stable and generally predictable. Now, more people are dying than usual, and there is only one obvious culprit: the jabs.

Even if you exclude the deaths that are being blamed on covid and not the jabs, there is still an excess of them that cannot be explained by anything other than the jabs, Campbell says.

“Excluding that data, the excess death rate in 2022 for England and Wales is 16.6 percent combined, and 18.2 percent just in Wales alone,” write Jennifer Margulis and Joe Wang for The Epoch Times.

One young boy, 14-year-old Ted Sanderson, died suddenly at his school, Woodham Academy, on June 21. Sanderson received his covid injections as recommended by the government, and now his life is over.

That same day, another person named Chris Houghton-Rai collapsed while working his job at a Toyota dealership. For 90 minutes, paramedics tried to revive him but were unable to stop his sudden death.

About a week later, a retired professional soccer player named Gary Pearson, who had just taken on a new job as a soccer team manager, collapsed at his home. Two weeks prior, Pearson had received heart surgery and was “expected to make a complete recovery.”

That did not happen, though, as Pearson, who was described by his friends as being “fit and healthy,” died for no apparent reason. Like Houghton-Rai, paramedics tried to revive Pearson but to no avail.

While plandemic-induced stress and isolation may have also played a role in some of the excess deaths, leading to fatal conditions like cancer that were left either undiagnosed or untreated, the biggest elephant in the room is the injections.

Some post-injection deaths are immediate, but others take weeks or even months to develop. It all depends on a person’s immune capacity as well as any pre-existing conditions that may exist.

Neurologist Dr. Tom Lowry, MD, a concussion and musculoskeletal expert based out of San Antonio, says he and his colleagues are likewise seeing an uptick in neurological damage ever since the jabs were introduced – and young people are especially prone to these conditions, he says.

“We should be doing autopsies on every one of these young people,” Lowry is quoted as saying. “If we did, we would know for sure within six months what is actually going on.”

More Fauci Flu shot-related news can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

