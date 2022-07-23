Virology Journal paper confirms covid jabs deplete immune function over time

Energy at the Cellular LevelA cardiovascular surgeon at Okamura Memorial Hospital’s Center for Varicose Veins (Japan) authored a study published in the Virology Journal that reiterates the fact that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are an immune destroyer.

Kenji Yamamoto, commenting on another recent study published in the journal The Lancet, says that eight months after receiving two doses of a Fauci Flu shot, a “fully vaccinated” person’s immune system is lower than that of an unvaccinated person.

Getting “boosted” with a so-called booster shot will not help, either. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), doing something that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would never do, says that boosting only further damages the immune system and is not a smart, or even scientific, approach.

“The decrease in immunity can be caused by several factors such as N1-methylpseudouridine, the spike protein, lipid nanoparticles, antibody-dependent enhancement, and the original antigenic stimulus,” Yamamoto writes.

“These clinical alterations may explain the association reported between COVID-19 vaccination and shingles.” (Related: Covid injections also cause AIDS.)

Covid jab spike proteins “do not immediately decay” following injection

Some doctors are taking a different approach with their patients, urging them to avoid certain medications that, when combined with the shots, can increase their risk of causing harm.

“These include limiting the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, including acetaminophen to maintain deep body temperature, appropriate use of antibiotics, smoking cessation, stress control, and limiting the use of lipid emulsions, including propofol, which may cause perioperative immunosuppression,” Yamamoto explains.

Those with pre-existing health conditions should also avoid getting injected, despite claims from government agencies that the immunocompromised should be first in line for the shots.

Another thing The Lancet study revealed is the fact that the spike proteins in covid injections do not immediately decay as claimed. These spike proteins present on exosomes and circulate throughout the body for at least four months.

“In addition,” Yamamoto further explains, “in vivo studies have shown that lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) accumulate in the liver, spleen, adrenal glands, and ovaries, and that LNP-encapsulated mRNA is highly inflammatory.”

“Newly generated antibodies of the spike protein damage the cells and tissues that are primed to produce spike proteins, and vascular endothelial cells are damaged by spike proteins in the bloodstream; this may damage the immune system organs such as the adrenal gland.”

The risk of antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) is also pronounced post-injection, particularly because infection-enhancing antibodies attenuate the impact of neutralizing antibodies, the job of which is to prevent infection.

Put a different way, covid injection contents damage the body’s ability to prevent infection, which is the opposite of what is desired and supposedly accomplished by getting “vaccinated.”

“The original antigenic sin, that is, the residual immune memory of the Wuhan-type vaccine may prevent the vaccine from being sufficiently effective against variant strains,” Yamamoto adds.

“These mechanisms may also be involved in the exacerbation of COVID-19.”

Yamamoto further unpacks the shingles link to the jabs, as well as vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS).

“Since December 2021, besides COVID-19, Department of Cardiovascular Surgery, Okamura Memorial Hospital, Shizuoka, Japan (hereinafter referred to as ‘the institute’) has encountered cases of infections that are difficult to control,” he writes.

“For example, there were several cases of suspected infections due to inflammation after open-heart surgery, which could not be controlled even after several weeks of use of multiple antibiotics. The patients showed signs of being immunocompromised, and there were a few deaths. The risk of infection may increase.”

In conclusion, the booster shot program absolutely needs to stop, unless people want to further degrade their already strained and damaged immune systems because of the first two injections.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

DrEddyMD.com

