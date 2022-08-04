MEDICAL CULT: In order to graduate from medical school in America, you now have to conform to “white privilege” allegations

In order to practice medicine in the United States, the next generation of doctors will first have to undergo an extensive rite of anti-white brainwashing in medical school.

The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) just released new guidelines for teaching medicine that require students to learn about “white privilege” in America. Medical school students will also need to achieve certain “competencies” in concepts like “anti-colonialism” and “race as a social construct” in order to pass their classes and get licensed to practice. (Related: Anti-white “diversity officers” are among the fastest growing job position in today’s America).

“Since the founding of the United States, there have been systemic health and health care inequities grounded in racism, sexism, homophobia, classism, and other forms of discrimination that still permeate our current health system,” reads a new release from AAMC entitled “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Competencies Across the Learning Continuum.”

“Recent broad societal calls for social justice and the disparate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have added urgency to the need for improved integration of diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism in medical education and training.”

Hating white people is the new rite of passage in globalist-corrupted Western society

It turns out that the George Floyd false flag incident, which strategically coincided with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic false flag, served as a vehicle to transform the United States into a bastion of anti-white hatred and institutionalized hatred against all things white.

A type of Mark of the Beast, one must now play along with the anti-white narrative in order to be eligible for schooling, employment, social acceptance. Those who refuse will be relegated to the fringes of society, especially if they have white skin and are Christians.

Learning to hate white people and all things white is a process, the AAMC admits. It is a perpetual state of being, as demonstrated by the different stages of anti-white indoctrination.

Those new to the world of anti-white hatred are considered “new to DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) journey,” while others are “continuing” or “advancing” their DEI journey.

According to the guidance, a medical school student who is new to the “journey” of hating white people must demonstrate “evidence of self-reflection and how one’s personal identities, biases, and lived experiences may influence one’s perspectives, clinical decision-making, and practice” in order to enter residency.

“They must also demonstrate the ‘value of diversity by incorporating dimensions of diversity into the patient’s health assessment and treatment plan’ as well as ‘knowledge of the intersectionality of a patient’s multiple identities and how each identity may result in varied and multiple forms of oppression or privilege related to clinical decisions and practice,’” reports further explain.

Faculty positions are expected to play the part of “role model” in demonstrating how to hate white people, as well as how to incorporate anti-white hate into the practice of medicine.

All medical school students entering residency will be expected to identify “systems of power, privilege, and oppression and their impacts on health outcomes (e.g., White privilege, racism, sexism, heterosexism, ableism, religious oppression),” the new documents further reveal.

AAMC says it is committed to practicing “anti-racism and critical consciousness in health care,” which means addressing things like “colonization, White supremacy, acculturation, [and] assimilation (as) systems of oppression on health and healthcare.”

“The origins of these inequities are often rooted in systemic racism and discrimination,” the documents further explain.

“At the nexus of education and clinical care, academic medicine has a responsibility to address and mitigate the factors that drive racism and bias in health care and to prepare physicians who are culturally responsive and trained to address these issues.”

More news about the destruction of America at the hands of anti-white racists can be found at Wokies.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Breitbart.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts