California doctor pushes back against “medical misinformation bill”

Paratrex® is a blend of all-natural ingredients formulated to eliminate toxic and harmful organisms in the body by creating an environment hostile to them.Dr. Syed Haider is not happy about a newly proposed bill in California that stands to criminalize physicians for administering “unapproved” Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) remedies to their patients.

Assembly Bill 2098, as we reported, would prohibit doctors from giving any medical advice or treatment that the state decides is off limits.

Also known as the “medical misinformation bill,” AB 2098 would criminalize any criticism of “vaccines,” as well as “alternative” treatments for the Fauci Flu such as hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin.

“Like a lot of other doctors around the world, I’ve just been trying to raise awareness of this,” Haider says, noting that he has personally chosen to retain a lawyer because of all this.

“But, like a lot of doctors in America, I’ve gotten letters from the American Medical Association, the Federal State Medical Board warning me that my license is at risk if I speak out about vaccines or if I spread misinformation or if I prescribe ivermectin.”

Since the beginning of the plandemic, Haider says, dissenting voices like his own have been silenced. Science and medicine are always changing, and enshrining a one-size-fits-all format for both at the state level amounts to medical tyranny.

“In any scientific field or endeavor, there is no absolute truth,” Haider adds. “Dr. Fauci is not the science, like he claims to be.”

“He does not have the last word on what scientific truth is. We’re always getting closer to the truth, but we have never arrived at a final truth in medicine. So, there always has to be room for debate.”

Health freedom must be preserved at all costs

California is hardly the only state where such tyranny is taking place. Even if it is not enshrined in state law, saying anything “negative” about covid injections in any kind of health or medical setting almost everywhere in the country is considered to be “misinformation” or “disinformation.”

“To say there are any risks associated with the vaccines is claimed to be misinformation or disinformation, and the working definition of misinformation or disinformation seems to be anything that would prevent someone from submitting to or doubting the FDA and CDC guidelines and recommendations,” Haider laments.

The good news is that Haider is not alone in the fight, but that fight could always use more fighters. Many of our own readers have joined the fight, and we encourage anyone still on the sidelines to write their representatives to demand that health freedom be preserved and protected at all costs.

“When government forces and conspires with doctors to harm people, you can be certain Satan is in charge,” wrote someone at Natural News about the situation. “Is this why fools emptied prisons in California, to fill cells with doctors?”

“First do no harm to anyone innocent, still do love thy neighbor, unless thy neighbor is a legislator who voted to harm doctors and patients of doctors (hint, all of us).”

This same commenter went on to encourage people to pray and resist this encroaching tyranny “by any means necessary.”

“Stock up on foods, water, water purification, medicines, firearms and ammo,” this person added. “If enough RESIST, government must act and that is the time for action, kinetic action along with like-minded people.”

“I beg of all to investigate and consider this: The leaders in this nation are out to harm us. They are giving us off to Great Reset and forced vaccinations. They are weakening our military fighting ability and preparing for eventual invasion by China and Russia.”

Another wrote that if AB 2098 passes, “we will see a culling like never before.”

If keeping up with the latest news about the fight for health freedom interests you, be sure to check out HealthFreedom.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ReclaimTheNet.org

DrEddyMD.com

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.