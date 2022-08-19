Thailand study of young adults post jab showed nearly 30% with cardiovascular injuries

It is amazing what you find when scientists doing a study are honest and want to know the truth.
“Why isn’t a study like this being done in the US?” asks UCSF Professor Vinay Prasad.
Heck, we don’t even know the d-dimer of people before vs. after the vax.
This is just more evidence of corruption of the medical community that nobody was calling for any of this data.
These vaccines are a disaster. Every day, the evidence gets worse and worse.
Will this new study stop the vaccines for kids? Of course not!
Look, even if the shots killed every child under 20 who takes it, they’d write off the death to something else and recommend that kids get the shot. The brainwashing is that bad. It’s stunning. Facts do not matter.
18% of kids had an abnormal EKG post-vaccine?!? That has to be extremely troubling. A vaccine is not supposed to do that. Are doctors telling parents the vaccine causes serious heart issues in 18% of kids? At least let them know.
The paper noted that “Cardiovascular effects were found in 29.24% of patients, ranging from tachycardia, palpitation, and myo/pericarditis.” Wow.
Almost 30% of the cases?!?! That’s not “rare.”
Finally a 3.5% rate of myo/pericarditis (including subclinical) among males 13-18 is not rare either. We were lied to by the CDC. Big time.
Interestingly, this is consistent with the number of myocarditis rates at Monte Vista Christian School in Watsonville, CA which was in excess of 1% but they wouldn’t reveal any of the details beyond that publicly; gotta keep the school safe from lawsuits. Major credit there goes to Head of School Nikki Daniels for making sure that nobody found out that the shots they gave at the school were hurting kids. When adverse reactions started showing up, they did the right thing: they kept their mouths shut.
