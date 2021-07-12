Study: Supplementing with omega-3s found to promote brain health in patients with coronary heart disease

Coronary heart disease is the most common form of heart disease in the United States. It occurs when plaque builds up inside the walls of the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart. Because plaque buildup reduces blood flow to the brain, many researchers consider coronary heart disease as a risk factor for dementia.
Therefore, it is important for heart disease patients to pay just as much attention to their brains as they do to their hearts. Fortunately, a study shows that hearty-healthy omega-3 fatty acids can help boost brain function in people with coronary heart disease.
Omega-3s linked to better brain function
Researchers investigated the effect of long-term supplementation with eicosapentaenoic (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) – the two most important types of omega-3 fatty acids – in 250 cognitively healthy individuals with coronary heart disease. Half of the participants took omega-3 supplements for 30 months while the other half did not take any supplements. The researchers administered the maximum recommended dose of omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil.
After 30 months, the researchers found that those who took omega-3 supplements had better coordination, reaction speed, memory and recall than those who did not. The team noted that the younger, nondiabetic participants experienced the greatest benefit.
“Other researchers have looked at omega-3 fatty acids in people who already have cognitive impairment or dementia,” said Dr. Francine Welty, a cardiologist at Harvard Medical School and one of the study’s investigators.
“But the people we looked at were cognitively healthy, and we found there may be a benefit from omega-3 fatty acids before cognitive decline begins,” Welty continued. The finding is important as it was previously unclear whether omega-3 fatty acids help prevent dementia.
More studies about the health benefits of omega-3s
EPA and DHA are known to help keep the brain sharp. These healthy fats boast potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that help promote healthier brain cells and slow down the aging of the brain.
Research also shows that EPA and DHA play an important role in normal brain function. A review published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience shows that they keep cell membranes healthy and help facilitate communication between brain cells.
In another review, published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found that a diet without omega-3 fatty acids is associated with learning and memory deficits in mice. Normal brain function can be restored, however, by boosting one’s intake of omega-3 fatty acids like DHA and EPA, according to the researchers.
The health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids do not stop there. These healthy fats also benefit the heart through the following: (h/t to MayoClinic.org)
- Lowering triglycerides levels
- Lowering blood pressure levels
- Reducing blood clotting
- Reducing irregular heartbeats
- Decreasing the risk of strokes and heart failure
Many studies have shown that plaque buildup can lead to both coronary heart disease and vascular dementia. This type of dementia can develop when a stroke blocks an artery in the brain. Fortunately, omega-3 fatty acids have the dual power of boosting heart and brain health. (Related: Consuming EPA and DHA omega-3 produces a “desirable” Omega-3 Index score and also reduces your risk of heart disease.)
Consume more foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as salmon, sardine, cod, herring, tuna and other kinds of fatty fish. Be sure to grill, broil and bake the fish instead of deep-frying it. This will ensure that you get the most out of omega-3 fatty acids.
Learn more about the health benefits of omega-3s at Omega3.news.
Virgilio Marin
Sources include:
Heart.org
Health.Harvard.edu
PubMed.NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov
Frontiersin.org
MayoClinic.org
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
View all posts by dreddymd