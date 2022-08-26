Scientists discover that all covid vaccines “without exception” contain mysterious metallic toxins

Independent researchers from Germany have found that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” contain an array of hidden, toxic components – most of them metallic – that are not labeled as ingredients.

“Without exception,” the group says, every sample tested from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), and AstraZeneca contained the following metallic elements:

• Alkali metals: caesium (Cs), potassium (K)

• Alkaline earth metals: calcium (Ca), barium (Ba)

• Transition metals; cobalt (Co), iron (Fe), chromium (Cr), titanium (Ti)

• Rare earth metals: cerium (Ce), gadolinium (Gd)

• Mining group / metal: aluminum (Al)

• Carbon group: silicon (Si) (partly support material / slide)

• Oxygen group: sulphur (S)

Using modern medical and physical measuring techniques, the researchers determined that all of these metallic substances “are visible under the dark-field microscope as distinctive and complex structures of different sizes, can only partially be explained as a result of crystallization or decomposition processes, [and] cannot be explained as contamination from the manufacturing process.”

These findings build upon the work of others who have made similar discoveries, one of them being the Health Ranger – be sure to check out his report showing that the clots created by Fauci Flu shots are not blood clots, but rather metallic clots.

Blood from fully vaccinated people shows “marked changes,” researchers find

Dr. Janci Lindsay, PhD, a toxicologist who was not involved in the study but who has performed similar work, says there is, indeed, a pattern of discovery to suggest that covid injections are not what the government claims they are.

“The number and consistency of the allegations of contamination alone, coupled with the eerie silence from global safety and regulatory bodies, is troublesome and perplexing in terms of ‘transparency’ and continued allegations by these bodies that the genetic vaccines are ‘safe,’” Lindsay is quoted as saying.

Those involved with the Germany study, which is still preliminary, say they have submitted the findings to both government and media entities in the hope that someone will address it. So far, no one is willing.

Another thing the researchers discovered that is worthy of note pertains to the blood of the fully vaccinated, which they say showed “marked changes.” Adverse events associated with these changes were also found to be a factor of “the stability of the envelope of lipid nanoparticles,” these being the fat-soluble membranes carried as “cargo” by messenger RNA (mRNA).

“Using a small sample of live blood analyses from both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, we have determined that artificial intelligence (AI) can distinguish with 100% reliability between the blood of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated,” the study explains.

“This indicates that the COVID-19 vaccines can effect long-term changes in the composition of the blood of the person vaccinated without that person being aware of these changes.”

At best, Chinese Virus shots are widely contaminated unintentionally. At worst – and this option seems more likely – the shots were designed to implant metallic substances inside people’s bodies that purposely self-assemble into deadly clots.

“We have established that the COVID-19 vaccines consistently contain, in addition to contaminants, substances the purpose of which we are unable to determine,” the study further explains.

In the comment section, someone pointed out that vaccinated people with altered, metallic blood can no longer safely donate blood – which is something to keep in mind for those who need a transfusion.

“As with all vaccines and all drugs, ‘the full quantitative composition’ of all Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ is a trade secret, protected from disclosure due to commercial sensitivities,” pointed out another.

“Pfizer’s own raw composition table, 3.2.P.1-1, released for my FOI request, suggests likely 6 redacted manufacturing ingredients.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts: