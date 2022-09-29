Breast milk of “fully vaccinated” women contains mRNA poisons, JAMA study reveals

The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) just published a bombshell paper showing that mRNA poisons from Covid-19 “vaccines” transfer through breast milk to babies.

Contradicting everything we were told by the government, Big Pharma and social media “fact checkers,” the study establishes that yes, Fauci Flu shots are a deadly affair for both mother and baby.

Entitled “Detection of Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccines in Human Breast Milk,” the paper, which was led by researchers out of New York, highlights the fact that trials for the injections excluded “several vulnerable groups, including young children and lactating [women].”

This exclusion was purposeful, of course, because including mothers and their babies would have exposed the experimental drugs as contagious, in a sense, passing through breast milk from mother to child.

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration deferred the decision to authorize COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for infants younger than 6 months until more data are available because of the potential priming of the children’s immune responses that may alter their immunity,” the study’s abstract reads.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends offering the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines to breastfeeding [women], although the possible passage of vaccine mRNAs in breast milk resulting in infants’ exposure at younger than 6 months was not investigated.”

Upon investigation by the crew behind this paper, it was discovered that mRNA can, in fact, be detected in the expressed breast milk (EBM) of lactating women who get jabbed within six months post-delivery.

Joe Biden and his regime are guilty of committing crimes against humanity

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) tweeted about the study, emphasizing the fact that Joe Biden’s injection mandates “caused infants (for which no safe dose has been established) to receive mRNA through their mother’s [sic] breast milk.”

“Does abuse of power get any more evil?” he further asked. (Related: The toxicity of mRNA could have to do with its low integrity.)

Every individual who was forced to get injected by the Biden regime needs to know about this pertinent new research, especially women who are planning to get or are already pregnant.

The long-term effects of all this mRNA exposure both for mothers and their children remains to be seen. Many are already chronically ill, and some suspect that many more will be sick or dead in the coming years.

“mRNA poisons everything in the human body,” wrote someone in a comment on an article about the JAMA study. “100,000,000 Americans will be dead from the jab before 2026.”

“The jab victims that don’t die by 2026 will be severely disabled before they die – which will be before 2030. Big Pharma acting under U.S. government orders to do this.”

Another wrote about a friend of his wife who recently got her seven-year-old child “boosted” for the Fauci Flu. It turns out the mother had no idea about the risks involved because the type of information that we share here is unfortunately not reaching everyone.

“Our doctor told us to breastfeed because the vaccine will go into the breast milk,” added another, explaining that she quickly switched doctors and of course avoided getting her newborn child injected.

“Don’t forget the polyethylene glycol,” said someone else, referring to a toxic allergen added to the shots that some have speculated might play a role in transhumanist genetic reprogramming.

“Mother gets vaccinated, baby formula goes in short supply, government encourages mothers to breastfeed, breast milk now contains mRNA vaccines – coincidence?” wrote another about the obvious conspiracy taking place on a wide scale.

More of the latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

