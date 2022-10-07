Germany warns natural gas could RUN OUT this winter, initiates desperate measures to reduce consumption

After earlier reassuring the German public that everything will be just fine during the cold winter season, Habeck is now telling the media that there is a very good chance Deutschland will run out of gas in the very near future.

Rather than end the disastrous sanctions Germany agreed to impose against Russia and its energy supply, which is what created this crisis, the country’s leaders are instead pushing German citizens to reduce consumption somehow.

The German government also launched a new price break program that will cover 80 percent of a consumer’s regular consumption. This, Habeck says, will encourage more German people to use less gas this winter.

“For the upper 20 per cent of normal consumption, you will certainly have to pay the full bill,” Habeck clarified. (Related: Energy prices in Germany have increased 1,000 percent, which is driving many companies and industries out of business.)

Get ready to freeze this winter, Germany

At this point, it is simply too late for Germany to change course on the sanctions front. Now that both the Nord Stream 1 (NS1) and Nord Stream 2 (NS2) pipelines are offline due to suspected sabotage, the country will need to face whatever is next to come.

According to Habeck, Germany faces an “extremely tense situation” as we enter the cold winter months.

“If we don’t save, if households don’t reduce consumption, we still risk not having enough gas in the winter,” he warned.

Habeck’s latest spiel contradicts his reassurance from last week that German gas storage is safely at 90 percent. In late September, Habeck promised the country that it should get through the cold winter months “comfortably.”

“If everything goes well, savings in Germany are high and if we have a bit of luck with the weather, we will have a chance at getting through the winter comfortably,” were Habeck’s exact words last week.

“That means, however, that the storage facilities will be empty again at the end of the winter – in this case really empty, because we are going to use the gas.”

Something must have changed since that time (probably just the rhetoric?) to where now Habeck is warning of an energy apocalypse. What changed, exactly?

Well, for one, NS1 and NS2 have been destroyed, for all intents and purposes. There is no way for either pipeline to come back online this year or the next, so Germany will need to secure some other source of energy since it went “green” and is now unable to produce its own energy.

“Yeah, but Greta, windmills and … oh dear,” wrote a commenter at Breitbart News using humor to mock the ridiculousness of Germany’s energy predicament.

“Keep the nuclear running, open the coal mines and try and get more coal fired power stations operating, fast,” this person added about how to fix the problem. “The green crap can’t (and never did) cut it.”

Another responded that Greta Thunberg does not have to worry because she will be “safe and warm in some millionaire’s mansion” this winter.

“‘How dare you! You have stolen my childhood and my dreams with your empty words!’ Meanwhile, China is enslaving some kid to work in a cobalt mine frying his lungs out so they can cash in on batteries,” said someone else, mocking Greta for her state-sanctioned stupidity.

“If you lie down with the WEF, you get up with fleas,” wrote another about how Germany never should have gone globalist.

The latest news about the European energy crisis can be found at Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Breitbart.com

DrEddyMD.com

