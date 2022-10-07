As they lose arguments, climate scientists call for ban on dissenting views

A cohort of climate fanatics claiming to be “scientists” is demanding that a prominent science journal pull a recent study about the alleged “climate crisis” because the paper does not align with the prevailing global warming dogma.
The European Physical Journal Plus, published by Springer Nature, published the review, which looked at data on possible changes in the frequency or intensity of rainfall, cyclones, tornadoes, droughts, and other extreme weather events.
“On the basis of observation data, the climate crisis that, according to many sources, we are experiencing today, is not evident,” reads a summary of the 20-page study.
To the average climate fanatic, these are fighting words. They insist that cow farts and gas-powered cars are heating up the planet, which in turn is causing there to be bad weather in some areas from time to time.
The AFP fake news agency was so upset by the study’s findings that its employees frantically contacted a slew of climate scientists, at least four of which “confirmed” that the paper must be false. (Related: There is no climate emergency, according to real scientists.)
“The paper gives the appearance of being specifically written to make the case that there is no climate crisis, rather than presenting an objective, comprehensive, up-to-date assessment,” said Richard Betts, the Head of Climate Impacts Research at Britain’s Met Office.
“They are writing this article in bad faith,” further complained Friederike Otto, a senior climatologist at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment.
“They do not have a section on heat waves” – mentioned only in passing – “where the observed trends are so incredibly obvious.”
Climate crazies are coming unhinged as their golden calf gets deconstructed
If either of these two climate fanatics is to be taken seriously, then how come they are not refuting the paper’s claims using facts? Why are they not specifically pointing out where the paper went wrong and correcting the record?
The only thing they are doing is stating that they do not like the study’s findings – but it gets worse. Not only do they disagree with the paper, but they want it retracted immediately without going through the usual process of formal refutation.
“If you disagree with a particular scientific study, you challenge it on a factual basis and point out exactly where it is flawed,” writes Paul Homewood in a guest piece for Watts Up With That.
“There is a well-established method of doing this, which is to ask the journal to print a response to the original article. Normally the paper’s authors would of course have a right of reply. That is the way the real facts are established.”
“To simply demand that the journal withdraw the paper is the worst sort of censorship, and reminds us all of the dark days of Climategate, when such practices were rife whenever anybody dared to challenge the climate establishment’s agenda.”
Fascism seems to be the only “argument” that climate fanatics have when it comes to “debunking” science of which they disapprove. Rather than challenge criticisms point by point, they instead resort to a witch hunt, followed by a burning at the stake for all climate offenders.
In this case, the goal is simply to force the study’s retraction so that as few people as possible see it and consider the points it makes. Does that sound like a sound scientific approach to you?
Homewood says critics of the paper have every right to disagree with its claims, but “they need to present the facts … instead of blackmailing The European Physical Journal Plus into withdrawing the paper.”
The latest climate-related news can be found at Climate.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
WattsUpWithThat.com
DrEddyMD.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd