Healthy young woman DIES just one day after getting “vaccinated” for covid

There has been another Fauci Flu shot casualty, this time in Kansas to a 20-year-old nurse who was required to get "vaccinated" in order to participate in a clinical trial.

Regan Lewis, a budding medical professional, got injected for the Chinese Virus as she was ordered to do as part of her medical education program. One day later, she went into cardiac arrest and eventually died.

Regan’s mother Connie wrote an impassioned plea on social media, urging her friends and family members to “PLEASE PLEASE PRAY FOR HER!”

“I can’t say for sure that there is a link, but our beautiful 20 year old healthy daughter, Regan Lewis had a Covid shot yesterday so she could participate in her clinicals,” Connie wrote in a Facebook post.

“Today, she went into cardiac arrest and has been flown to Kearney. She is on a ventilator and is fighting for her life.”

It would not be long upon getting ventilated that Regan would breathe her last breath. Her obituary explains that she died on September 27 at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

“Regan worked her way up from a CNA to a CMA, and then in May of 2022 became a Licensed Practical Nurse,” the obituary adds. (Related: Millions of Americans have died from Fauci Flu shots.)

“She worked at Colby Health and Rehab and was continuing her studies at Colby Community College to receive her Associates Degree in Nursing and to become a Registered Nurse.

How many more young people need to die before Fauci Flu shots are banned?

Sadly, Regan is just one of many, both young and old, who perished not long after getting injected for Chinese Germs. At least her mother Connie acknowledged that the shots could have been the cause.

Many others who have lost loved ones after injection remain in denial about the potential link, instead calling it a “mystery” and saying they remain “baffled” about the cause of death.

“Absolutely heartbreaking,” wrote a commenter about Regan’s death, which is truly tragic. “And nobody gets held accountable.”

“I see stories like this almost every day in the news,” wrote another. “It is not a coincidence. It is a pattern.”

Unlike during World War II when people were openly herded into the cattle cars, added someone else, today’s fascists are committing mass genocide under the guise of administering “emergency medicine,” aka covid “vaccines.”

“They can’t just corral us into the cattle cars again, so they must find other ways to ‘skin that cat,’” this person added.

“Forcing people to be vaccinated as a prerequisite for living their lives unmolested by experimental and deadly treatments should have legal consequences for those who impose such mandates,” said another.

“If you require someone to be vaccinated against their will then you assume the responsibility for any medical consequences from the vaccinated, including wrongful death lawsuits.”

“The wisest, albeit unfair choice, is to refuse vaccination. Your life is more valuable than any alternative course of action. However, those who are mandating vaccinations that have a greater risk of doing harm than surviving a natural infection should not be allowed to escape accountability for their actions.”

People everywhere are beginning to wake up to this reality, but will it be enough to put an end to these crimes against humanity? The answer is doubtful since very few people seem willing to put their money where their mouth is, and are just out for themselves.

“Other countries have totally abandoned the vaccination program for healthy young adults because the benefits don’t outweigh the risks,” added someone else. “How many gorgeous American kids have to die?”

The latest news about Fauci Flu shot casualties can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

Memorials.BaalmannMortuary.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

