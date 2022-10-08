Healthy young woman DIES just one day after getting “vaccinated” for covid

There has been another Fauci Flu shot casualty, this time in Kansas to a 20-year-old nurse who was required to get “vaccinated” in order to participate in a clinical trial.

Regan Lewis, a budding medical professional, got injected for the Chinese Virus as she was ordered to do as part of her medical education program. One day later, she went into cardiac arrest and eventually died.

Regan’s mother Connie wrote an impassioned plea on social media, urging her friends and family members to “PLEASE PLEASE PRAY FOR HER!”

“I can’t say for sure that there is a link, but our beautiful 20 year old healthy daughter, Regan Lewis had a Covid shot yesterday so she could participate in her clinicals,” Connie wrote in a Facebook post.

“Today, she went into cardiac arrest and has been flown to Kearney. She is on a ventilator and is fighting for her life.”

It would not be long upon getting ventilated that Regan would breathe her last breath. Her obituary explains that she died on September 27 at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

“Regan worked her way up from a CNA to a CMA, and then in May of 2022 became a Licensed Practical Nurse,” the obituary adds. (Related: Millions of Americans have died from Fauci Flu shots.)

“She worked at Colby Health and Rehab and was continuing her studies at Colby Community College to receive her Associates Degree in Nursing and to become a Registered Nurse.

How many more young people need to die before Fauci Flu shots are banned?

Sadly, Regan is just one of many, both young and old, who perished not long after getting injected for Chinese Germs. At least her mother Connie acknowledged that the shots could have been the cause.

Many others who have lost loved ones after injection remain in denial about the potential link, instead calling it a “mystery” and saying they remain “baffled” about the cause of death.

“Absolutely heartbreaking,” wrote a commenter about Regan’s death, which is truly tragic. “And nobody gets held accountable.”

“I see stories like this almost every day in the news,” wrote another. “It is not a coincidence. It is a pattern.”

Unlike during World War II when people were openly herded into the cattle cars, added someone else, today’s fascists are committing mass genocide under the guise of administering “emergency medicine,” aka covid “vaccines.”

“They can’t just corral us into the cattle cars again, so they must find other ways to ‘skin that cat,’” this person added.

“Forcing people to be vaccinated as a prerequisite for living their lives unmolested by experimental and deadly treatments should have legal consequences for those who impose such mandates,” said another.

“If you require someone to be vaccinated against their will then you assume the responsibility for any medical consequences from the vaccinated, including wrongful death lawsuits.”

“The wisest, albeit unfair choice, is to refuse vaccination. Your life is more valuable than any alternative course of action. However, those who are mandating vaccinations that have a greater risk of doing harm than surviving a natural infection should not be allowed to escape accountability for their actions.”

People everywhere are beginning to wake up to this reality, but will it be enough to put an end to these crimes against humanity? The answer is doubtful since very few people seem willing to put their money where their mouth is, and are just out for themselves.

“Other countries have totally abandoned the vaccination program for healthy young adults because the benefits don’t outweigh the risks,” added someone else. “How many gorgeous American kids have to die?”

The latest news about Fauci Flu shot casualties can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

