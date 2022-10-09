“We own the science,” brags UN representative at World Economic Forum

O2-Zap® ozonated olive oil is loaded with oxygen and ozone to help promote healthy skin. May help with eczema, acne, wrinkles, swelling and irritation.Is science something that everyone contributes and has access to, or is it something that is decreed from the top down by authoritarian bureaucrats? According to Melissa Fleming, the United Nations’ Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, “we own the science” – referring to the UN.

At a recent World Economic Forum (WEF) event, Fleming declared during her talk on “Tackling Disinformation at the Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2022,” held from Sept. 19-23, 2022, that the so-called “elites” are in charge of science, not the little people.

Fleming admitted that the UN forced a deal with tech giant Google to suppress and censor all opposing viewpoints about “science,” including those of experts who disagree with the official story about “climate change.”

“We partnered with Google,” Fleming told Adrian Monck, the managing director and head of public and social engagement at the WEF. “For example, if you Google climate change, at the top of your search, you will get all kinds of UN resources.”

“We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we Googled climate change, we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top, so we’re becoming much more proactive.”

“We own the science and we think that the world should know it, and the platform themselves also do. But again, it’s a huge challenge that I think all sectors of society need to be very active.”

Watch the video below to hear for yourself what Fleming, the UN and the WEF think about who controls science:

Truth doesn’t need to silence other viewpoints to remain true

Both the UN and the WEF are heavily involved in various climate matters, including efforts to block out the sun with “space bubbles” in order to stop so-called “global warming.”

The WEF has also hinted at a future cyber “pandemic,” which some believe will be used to usher in Klaus Schwab’s infamous “great reset.”

The UN and the WEF used to at least try to veil their true intentions for the world, but Fleming’s latest statements at the WEF show that the globalists no longer care what the world hears or thinks.

They are coming right out into the open now to declare that they are the ones in charge. They are the ones who get to tell us what is true concerning science, and anyone who contradicts that is immediately silenced.

“If you’re in the right, there’s no need to suppress other viewpoints because the truth will win out,” one commenter wrote about how the UN and the WEF are showing their cards.

“Of course, if you’re in the wrong, you HAVE to suppress the truth in order to maintain your viewpoint.”

Joe Biden is also part of the globalist cabal, added another, quoting something Biden recently said that echoes what Fleming said at the WEF:

“What we have here is a perception problem. What we need to do is change this perspective, even if it’s not true.”

The way Biden and his cabal accomplish this is to demonize, marginalize and eventually criminalize their opponents, which we are now seeing take place on a global scale.

“Their hubris should be their downfall but a lot of people are pretty dumb,” wrote another about how idiocracy is the reason why Fleming’s statements go unaddressed and unpunished.

“Truth is never afraid of examination,” added someone else to the conversation. “Lies are always afraid of being exposed.”

“If they were right,” said another, “then they would welcome other viewpoints and discussion – but they’re not right.”

The latest news about globalist efforts to silence the truth can be found at Censorship.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheGatewayPundit.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.