NOT a vaccine: Pfizer’s own data shows that covid jabs produce NEGATIVE efficacy within 30 days

Happy, Healthy, HempThe latest data from Pfizer proves that the company’s original “vaccine” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) does not strengthen immunity – quite the opposite, in fact.

In an effort to promote its new and supposedly improved injection for the Omicron (i.e., Moronic) variant of the Fauci Flu, Pfizer is now admitting that its original mRNA (messenger RNA) injections turn negative within 30 days – meaning they degrade immunity and leave a person worse off in terms of immune function.

“We have been sold an antivaccine as a vaccine,” is how one concerned reader of Exposé News put it.

An Exposé investigation into the claim revealed that the original Pfizer mRNA shot degrades the immune system at a rate in excess of 10 percent per month. (Related: Experts from numerous top universities, including Stanford and UCLA, also say covid shots produce negative efficacy.)

Vaccine-induced AIDS, or VAIDS, is another way to refer to what these shots do to people’s immune systems. Instead of providing true and lasting protection against covid, the shots destroy natural immunity over time, leaving a person defenseless against disease.

Covid shots alter DNA, damage immunity and ultimately result in DEATH

Exposé‘s investigation found that double-injected people were losing immunity against the so-called Delta variant at a rate of five percent per week. This is why they were dubbed Trojan horse vaccines.

“They offer an initial immunity against a variant, but they also progressively destroy your immune system to the point where that initial immunity is wiped out,” Exposé reports.

“Then they continue said destruction until the point where your immune system kills most of the vaccinated spike-producing cells.”

In other words, the shots induce autoimmunity, meaning the body’s immune system begins to attack and destroy itself because it detects spike proteins all over healthy cells.

“Some people die before that point (from cardiovascular disease, from neurodegenerative disease, from spike infected organ failure, from sepsis, from turbo cancers, etc.) as we have seen from the excess mortality figures,” Exposé notes.

“Others lose a significant percentage of their immune function against viruses in a manner which may not be reversible since the DNA vaccines of AstraZeneca and J&J are obviously gene-altering and the mRNA vaccines have as many modifications as humans know how to make, in order to render what should be temporary RNA almost permanent (N1 Methyl Pseudouridine for Uracil etc.).”

That fake uracil, it is important to note further, is not identified by the cell as genetic material. If it gets incorporated into other cell processes, fake uracil has the capacity to turn off immunity or induce genetic disorders, eventually resulting in early death.

The new jab from Pfizer also destroys immunity, just to be clear. The company claims it to be an upgrade from the initial shots, but both batches are highly destructive to cells and the immune system.

“Adding the old vax diverts some of the B lymphocyte capacity to make Omicron neutralising antibodies into making totally useless antibodies against a computer generated spike protein (Wuhan Hu1) that has never been isolated, was most likely never in circulation and most likely has more to do with Peter Daszak, Tony Fauci and Moderna, than it does with Wuhan,” Exposé alleges.

“Every Pfizer vaccination taken by every human on the planet prior to September 2022 has systematically destroyed their immune response at an initial rate greater than 14% per month … Every Pfizer-vaccinated person has VAIDS.”

A full breakdown of how this was all determined is available at Exposé News.

Want to learn more about the dangers and ineffectiveness of covid injections? Be sure to check out ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Expose-News.com

DrEddyMD.com

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.