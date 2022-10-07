NOT a vaccine: Pfizer’s own data shows that covid jabs produce NEGATIVE efficacy within 30 days

The latest data from Pfizer proves that the company’s original “vaccine” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) does not strengthen immunity – quite the opposite, in fact.

In an effort to promote its new and supposedly improved injection for the Omicron (i.e., Moronic) variant of the Fauci Flu, Pfizer is now admitting that its original mRNA (messenger RNA) injections turn negative within 30 days – meaning they degrade immunity and leave a person worse off in terms of immune function.

“We have been sold an antivaccine as a vaccine,” is how one concerned reader of Exposé News put it.

An Exposé investigation into the claim revealed that the original Pfizer mRNA shot degrades the immune system at a rate in excess of 10 percent per month. (Related: Experts from numerous top universities, including Stanford and UCLA, also say covid shots produce negative efficacy.)

Vaccine-induced AIDS, or VAIDS, is another way to refer to what these shots do to people’s immune systems. Instead of providing true and lasting protection against covid, the shots destroy natural immunity over time, leaving a person defenseless against disease.

Covid shots alter DNA, damage immunity and ultimately result in DEATH

Exposé‘s investigation found that double-injected people were losing immunity against the so-called Delta variant at a rate of five percent per week. This is why they were dubbed Trojan horse vaccines.

“They offer an initial immunity against a variant, but they also progressively destroy your immune system to the point where that initial immunity is wiped out,” Exposé reports.

“Then they continue said destruction until the point where your immune system kills most of the vaccinated spike-producing cells.”

In other words, the shots induce autoimmunity, meaning the body’s immune system begins to attack and destroy itself because it detects spike proteins all over healthy cells.

“Some people die before that point (from cardiovascular disease, from neurodegenerative disease, from spike infected organ failure, from sepsis, from turbo cancers, etc.) as we have seen from the excess mortality figures,” Exposé notes.

“Others lose a significant percentage of their immune function against viruses in a manner which may not be reversible since the DNA vaccines of AstraZeneca and J&J are obviously gene-altering and the mRNA vaccines have as many modifications as humans know how to make, in order to render what should be temporary RNA almost permanent (N1 Methyl Pseudouridine for Uracil etc.).”

That fake uracil, it is important to note further, is not identified by the cell as genetic material. If it gets incorporated into other cell processes, fake uracil has the capacity to turn off immunity or induce genetic disorders, eventually resulting in early death.

The new jab from Pfizer also destroys immunity, just to be clear. The company claims it to be an upgrade from the initial shots, but both batches are highly destructive to cells and the immune system.

“Adding the old vax diverts some of the B lymphocyte capacity to make Omicron neutralising antibodies into making totally useless antibodies against a computer generated spike protein (Wuhan Hu1) that has never been isolated, was most likely never in circulation and most likely has more to do with Peter Daszak, Tony Fauci and Moderna, than it does with Wuhan,” Exposé alleges.

“Every Pfizer vaccination taken by every human on the planet prior to September 2022 has systematically destroyed their immune response at an initial rate greater than 14% per month … Every Pfizer-vaccinated person has VAIDS.”

A full breakdown of how this was all determined is available at Exposé News.

Want to learn more about the dangers and ineffectiveness of covid injections? Be sure to check out ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

