SMOKING GUN: Three months before covid appeared, DoD issued “COVID-19 Research” contract to Ukrainian company

It has been revealed that the United States government via the Department of Defense (DoD) awarded a special contract to a Ukrainian company to conduct “COVID-19 Research” in the months leading up to the release of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Labyrinth Global Health INC. was told to research the alleged virus beginning on Nov. 12, 2019, about a month before the alleged virus was known about and three months before it was officially announced as Covid-19 on the world stage.

How can this be if covid appeared for the first time in China after the DoD asked Ukraine’s Labyrinth to research it? That is a question that has still not been answered. (Related: Is Ukraine a biological weapons outsourcing nation for NATO?)

According to reports, the “COVID-19 Research” program commissioned by the DoD was part of a much larger project, also in Ukraine, called the “Biological threat reduction program in Ukraine.”

We also know that Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance and Ernest Wolfe’s Metabiota were both in collaboration with Labyrinth at the time when this was all happening.

Is this why Biden keeps sending billions to Zelensky?

The website “USA Spending,” which as its name suggests catalogues American government spending, reported as of April 12, 2021, that the United States government had spent a mind-blowing $3.63 trillion “in response to COVID-19.”

Since that time, the Joe Biden regime has spent billions more, specifically on Ukraine, though now under the guise of the war effort against Russia.

What was all this money spent on? We know that much of it was awarded as research contracts to firms in Ukraine and elsewhere – and this has been going on for years.

Even long before the scamdemic, American taxpayer money was being poured into foreign research firms that handle biological weapons. On Sept. 20, 2021, for instance, a massive contract was given for “Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services” pertaining to all this.

“Obviously, this is very vague and most likely of little interest to anyone who happens to stumble across it,” reports The Exposé. “But there is something contained deep within the details that should be of interest to anyone and everyone.”

On another occasion, money was poured into awards for “laboratory equipment in Kyiv” and “office furniture in Kyiv.” Do American taxpayers know that their hard-earned money is being spent on such things?

The “SME Manuscript Documentation and COVID-19” sub-award that was given to Ukraine on Nov. 12, 2019, deserves special attention because it mentions an alleged virus that supposedly did not even exist at that time.

It shows that the government knew about the Fauci Flu before the world knew about it, and was paying a Ukrainian company to research it. Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp. also received a contract award from the DoD. How and why was this allowed?

As for Labyrinth Global Health, which was founded in 2017, it is described as a “women-owned small business with deep expertise and a proven track record supporting initiatives for scientific and medical advancement,” as well as:

“… a multicultural and international organization with offices in four countries and a team of experts with diverse backgrounds and competencies, including microbiology, virology, global health, emerging infectious disease nursing, medical anthropology, field epidemiology, clinical research, and health information systems.”

With offices in Kyiv, Labyrinth calls this Ukrainian city “a gateway to Eastern Europe” – and that it certainly is, in more ways than one. By all appearances, Ukraine is the gateway to international biological crimes against humanity, if we are truly being honest.

The full report on this with many more details is available at The Exposé.

Want to learn more about the dark underbelly of deep state operations in Ukraine? Visit Treason.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Expose-News.com

DrEddyMD.com

