Pfizer admits during covid hearing that mRNA jabs were NEVER TESTED against transmission

Remember when governments and the corporate-controlled media machine continually and repeatedly blasted the message to us all that getting "vaccinated" for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) would help protect others, including grandma, against becoming infected? It turns out this was all a lie.

European Parliament Member (MP) Robert Roos of The Netherlands recently questioned a Pfizer representative by the name of J. Small about whether or not her employer conducted tests or trials to confirm this longtime claim. Her answer, though not exactly shocking, is a smoking gun.

“‘If you don’t get vaccinated, you’re anti-social!’ This is what the Dutch prime minister and health minister told us,” Roos said in a video presentation about the revelation, which includes video footage of Small admitting that Pfizer never even once tested covid jabs for stopping transmission – watch below:

“‘You don’t get vaccinated just for yourself, but also for others – you do it for all of society’ – that’s what they said,” Roos explains in the video about the types of propaganda we all heard throughout the scamdemic. (Related: Pfizer committed fraud with Fauci Flu shots and must be held accountable for all associated injuries and deaths.)

“Today, this turns out to be complete nonsense. In a covid hearing in the European Parliament, one of the Pfizer directors just admitted to me: at the time of the introduction, the vaccine had never been tested on stopping the transmission of the virus.”

Roos goes on to explain that this revelation “removes the entire legal basis for the covid passport,” which “led to massive institutional discrimination as people lost access to essential parts of society.”

“I find this to be shocking – even criminal,” he adds.

Everyone at Pfizer, including criminal CEO Albert Bourla, belongs in PRISON

As you will see, Roos asked a “Ms. J. Small” from Pfizer the following questions:

“Was the Pfizer covid vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market? If not, please say it clearly. If yes, are you willing to share the data with this committee? And I really want a straight answer – yes or no. I’m looking forward to it.”

Small then answered:

“Regarding the question around whether we knew about stopping immunization before it entered the market … no, haha. These, emm, you know, we had to really move at the speed of science to really understand what is taking place in the market.”

That Small just laughed out of her snaggle-toothed mouth is simply astounding. Roos calls it “scandalous,” mourning the millions of people worldwide who felt “forced to get vaccinated because of the myth that ‘you do it for others.’”

Now, this turned out to be a cheap lie, Roos says. “This should be exposed.”

We are doing our part to expose it, and we encourage you to do the same. Small’s video, which is also shareable via a tweet Roos shared (see below), is well-put together and contains actual video footage from the incriminating hearing.

We simply cannot allow Pfizer and the cronies who work for the company to get away with mass murder. These are serious crimes against humanity that were committed, and that desperately require justice – and sooner rather than later.

“Frankly, I still don’t directly know a person who died from actual covid,” one commenter wrote. “I sure do directly know some people who have had strokes, heart problems, shingles, tinnitus, Bell’s palsy, and death after the experimental injections.”

The latest news about Pfizer and the drug industry can be found at BigPharmaNews.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

DrEddyMD.com

