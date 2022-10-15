To create more pharmaceutical customers, Big Pharma wants doctors to screen every American over eight for “anxiety”

If the pharmaceutical drug cartels get their way, every American over the age of eight will soon be advised to get screened for “anxiety,” even if they show no symptoms of any kind of mental or emotional illness.

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF), one of the most influential groups governing American “health care,” says that mental health issues stemming from the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) scamdemic are not being properly addressed, and that something needs to change.

What the group really mean, of course, is that Big Pharma is greedy for more cash profits and needs new customers to be “diagnosed” with anxiety so they can get hooked on all the latest “blockbuster” anti-anxiety medications – cha-ching!

A panel of “doctors” from USPSTF also came to the conclusion that all children over the age of 12 need to be “tested” for depression – again, even in absence of any noticeable or felt symptoms.

Everyone aged 18 to 65 should be screened for both anxiety and depression, USPSTF insists. That demographic includes some 200 million people living in the United States.

“The Task Force reviewed the evidence on screening for anxiety, depression, and suicide risk to provide primary care professionals with guidance on how they can help support the mental health of children and adolescents,” said Dr. Matha Kubik, a member of USPSTF and a nursing professor at George Mason University.

“Fortunately, screening older children for anxiety and depression can identify these conditions so children and teens can receive the care that they need.”

Big Pharma wants your children to become lifelong pharmakeia customers

Again, reading between the lines makes it abundantly clear that Big Pharma is desperately searching for new customers to rob of their health, life, and money.

The more people who are diagnosed with mental health problems, the more cash flows into Big Pharma’s coffers. It is really that simple.

Not everyone in the industry supports this attempt at mass-drugging America for brain health. This includes Dr. Lori Pbert, a psychologist from the University of Massachusetts who warns that there are “key evidence gaps” related to screening younger children in the manner proposed by USPSTF.

“We are calling for more research in these critical areas so we can provide healthcare professionals with evidence-based ways to keep their young patients healthy,” she is quoted as saying.

Other experts warn that all this excess screening will likely result in a surge of new prescriptions for anti-anxiety medications, which is the last thing America needs amid an ongoing opioid and other drug addiction crisis.

“Experts have expressed concerns over these recommendations, fearing it could lead to an over-medicated population and another opioid-like crisis,” reports the DailyMail Online.

“The most common anxiety medications fall into the class of benzodiazepines, with highly addictive drugs like Xanax, Klomopin, and Valium.”

Dr. Anna Lembke, chief of the Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic at Stanford University, explained how chronic pain screening led to many more people being prescribed opioids, which in turn contributed to the opioid crisis.

The very same thing is happening again, this time with anxiety, depression, and other mental and emotional illnesses, which the pharmaceutical drug cartels want to monetize through mass deception and hypnosis of the population.

“In the United States when the Joint Commission mandated that all doctors screen all patients for pain, even when patients did not come in for pain complaints or demonstrate physical stigmata of being in pain, the result was increased opioid prescribing, contributing to our current opioid epidemic,” Lembke is quoted as saying.

“I could see something similar happening with mandated screening of anxiety.”

Big Pharma is the evilest drug dealer of all, and increasingly more people are just saying no to its deadly drugs. To keep up with the latest news about the drug industry, visit BadMedicine.news.

