Covid-jabbed kids 4,423% more likely to DIE than unvaccinated children, official government data show

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.Just hours before Boris Johnson announced his resignation as prime minister of the United Kingdom back in July, an official government report was released showing that children “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are 45 times more likely to die from any cause than unvaccinated children with natural immunity.

Further, that same report revealed that fully vaccinated kids are 137 times more likely than their unvaccinated counterparts to die from “covid.” This disturbing little factoid flies in the face of everything we have been told for the past several years about how the jabs supposedly protect against the alleged virus.

The U.K.’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) put forth the data in a report called “Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022.” You can read it for yourself at this link.

The Exposé deserves credit for poring through the ONS data to figure all this out. After all, the government presents it with minimal fanfare and in such a way as to make it difficult to fully ascertain.

One would think that if “saving lives” was truly the goal here that revelations such as these would be all over the news and flowing from the lips of politicians. Instead, we get nothing but silence or flat-out denial about the facts. (Related: Evidence also exists to suggest that Pfizer is secretly adding heart attack pharmaceuticals to the child version of its mRNA [messenger RNA] shot.)

ONS caught trying to disguise “horrific” mortality rates among covid-jabbed kids

In this case, The Exposé figured out that the ONS once again tried to disguise the reality that children who get injected with Fauci Flu shots are a ticking time bomb for sudden death.

The ONS has done this many times throughout the scamdemic, hiding the truth in its voluminous datasets that are continually manipulated to make it more difficult to suss out the truth.

If you are interested in seeing the methodology that was used to retrace the ONS’ steps in trying, but failing, to hide the risks associated with covid jabs for children, you can do so at The Exposé website.

In a nutshell, the ONS failed to provide the death rate per 100,000 children and teenagers in its dataset, even though this information was provided for all other adult age groups contained in the same dataset.

How The Exposé was able to break through the deception was by piecing together other information that was provided to calculate what that figure would have been had the ONS provided it directly like it did for all the adult age groups.

“… all we need to do is divide each vaccination group’s ‘person-years’ by 100,000, and then divide the number of deaths among each vaccination group by the answer to the previous equation, to work out the mortality rates by vaccination status,” The Exposé explains.

The resulting figures, the outlet further maintains, “reveal that unvaccinated children are much less likely to die of Covid-19 than children who have had the Covid-19 injection.”

“Based on Pfizer’s vaccine efficacy formula, this data reveals that the Covid-19 injections are now proving to have negative effectiveness against death among children,” we also now know.

In the comments, someone wrote that this is hardly a surprise since Big Pharma and the governments it controls have been targeting children for many decades with their deadly injections.

“‘Murder them while they are young!’ is the motto of the evil ones,” this person wrote before then offering a blessing to the victims across time. “Eternal life blessings for Yahweh’s saints!”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Expose-News.com

ONS.gov.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Our organic, full-spectrum, high-CBD hemp extract allows you to enjoy the remarkable benefits of this impressive plant just like nature intended

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.