Covid-jabbed kids 4,423% more likely to DIE than unvaccinated children, official government data show

Just hours before Boris Johnson announced his resignation as prime minister of the United Kingdom back in July, an official government report was released showing that children “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are 45 times more likely to die from any cause than unvaccinated children with natural immunity.

Further, that same report revealed that fully vaccinated kids are 137 times more likely than their unvaccinated counterparts to die from “covid.” This disturbing little factoid flies in the face of everything we have been told for the past several years about how the jabs supposedly protect against the alleged virus.

The U.K.’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) put forth the data in a report called “Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022.” You can read it for yourself at this link.

The Exposé deserves credit for poring through the ONS data to figure all this out. After all, the government presents it with minimal fanfare and in such a way as to make it difficult to fully ascertain.

One would think that if “saving lives” was truly the goal here that revelations such as these would be all over the news and flowing from the lips of politicians. Instead, we get nothing but silence or flat-out denial about the facts. (Related: Evidence also exists to suggest that Pfizer is secretly adding heart attack pharmaceuticals to the child version of its mRNA [messenger RNA] shot.)

ONS caught trying to disguise “horrific” mortality rates among covid-jabbed kids

In this case, The Exposé figured out that the ONS once again tried to disguise the reality that children who get injected with Fauci Flu shots are a ticking time bomb for sudden death.

The ONS has done this many times throughout the scamdemic, hiding the truth in its voluminous datasets that are continually manipulated to make it more difficult to suss out the truth.

If you are interested in seeing the methodology that was used to retrace the ONS’ steps in trying, but failing, to hide the risks associated with covid jabs for children, you can do so at The Exposé website.

In a nutshell, the ONS failed to provide the death rate per 100,000 children and teenagers in its dataset, even though this information was provided for all other adult age groups contained in the same dataset.

How The Exposé was able to break through the deception was by piecing together other information that was provided to calculate what that figure would have been had the ONS provided it directly like it did for all the adult age groups.

“… all we need to do is divide each vaccination group’s ‘person-years’ by 100,000, and then divide the number of deaths among each vaccination group by the answer to the previous equation, to work out the mortality rates by vaccination status,” The Exposé explains.

The resulting figures, the outlet further maintains, “reveal that unvaccinated children are much less likely to die of Covid-19 than children who have had the Covid-19 injection.”

“Based on Pfizer’s vaccine efficacy formula, this data reveals that the Covid-19 injections are now proving to have negative effectiveness against death among children,” we also now know.

In the comments, someone wrote that this is hardly a surprise since Big Pharma and the governments it controls have been targeting children for many decades with their deadly injections.

“‘Murder them while they are young!’ is the motto of the evil ones,” this person wrote before then offering a blessing to the victims across time. “Eternal life blessings for Yahweh’s saints!”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

