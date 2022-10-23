CDC to add covid “vaccines” to childhood immunization schedule despite near-zero risk of covid among children

The new plan by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is to “fully vaccinate” all children in America for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) by adding Fauci Flu shots to the official childhood immunization schedule.

On October 19, the CDC made a recommendation to its advisory panel to add Chinese Virus shots to next year’s childhood immunization schedule. This means children could soon be forced, in many cases, to take the shots in order to attend school in some states.

“As we’ll be discussing today and tomorrow, incorporation of the COVID-19 vaccines in the immunization schedule and the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program is an important step towards inclusion of COVID-19 vaccines in a routine vaccination program,” said Dr. Sara Oliver, a CDC official, to the agency’s advisory panel.

That panel, we are told, will soon be voting on the official immunization schedule for children in 2023, though it remains murky whether or not covid shots will be added to it at this time. (Related: Children who got jabbed for the Fauci Flu are developing liver inflammation, also known as hepatitis.)

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the panel to which Oliver spoke, is responsible for recommending jabs for inclusion on the schedule, which covers children in three different age groups: birth to 15 months, 18 months to 18 years, and adults.

“The CDC and two partners make the final decision on inclusion,” one report explains.

There are about to be a LOT of exemptions filed for childhood immunization

On Twitter, the CDC indicated that the ACIP “will vote on an updated childhood immunization,” the suggestion being that this “update” will include the addition of Fauci Flu injections.

The tweet came after Dr. Marty Makary, a Johns Hopkins University professor, appeared with Fox News‘ Tucker Carlson to speak out against the addition of covid jabs to the CDC schedule.

So far, most CDC officials have remained tight-lipped about the looming vote. Sarah Meyer, however, one such official, indicated in a recent talk that the CDC Foundation will be discussing the addition of covid injections to the schedule for children.

There is a small chance the jabs will not be added to the 2023 schedule. If that happens, they will almost certainly get added to 2024’s schedule or some schedule in the future, according to Barbara Loe Fisher, co-founder and president of the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC).

“There has not been one vaccine that has been produced by the pharmaceutical industry and licensed for children in the U.S. that has not been eventually recommended by federal health officials for children and placed on the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule,” Fisher said.

The CDC itself has shied away from mandating any of the jabs on its schedule. However, some local jurisdictions and even entire states have adopted the CDC’s recommendations as mandates, meaning children in those states could be forced to take covid shots.

“States establish vaccine requirements for school children, not ACIP or CDC,” the agency said.

In California, for instance, there are plans in place to force all schoolchildren to take covid shots, should they get added by the CDC to the schedule. In Florida, on the other hand, there will be no mandates.

“COVID mandates are NOT allowed in FL, NOT pushed into schools, & I continue to recommend against them for healthy kids,” tweeted Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s surgeon general.

In a vote, CDC advisors voted unanimously to recommend that covid jabs be added to the official CDC schedule. Now we wait to see what the final vote from the agency itself will be.

As the government continues its quest to jab every last human for the Fauci Flu, we will keep you informed about the latest at Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff

